After welcoming a sold-out crowd of over 70,000 fans to the inaugural Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival, Danny Wimmer Presents is excited to announce the dates for the 2nd Annual event, September 12 and 13, 2020 at the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Part of Danny Wimmer Presents’ Louisville Trifesta, Hometown Rising will kick-off the three-week festival series, with Louder Than Lifeoccurring September 18 – 20 and Bourbon & Beyond wrapping up the month on September 25 – 27.

“Hometown Rising was our first venture into country music, and we could not be more thrilled with how 2019 went. Delivering great music and incredible bourbon – two of Louisville’s cornerstones, was a highlight of our year. We can’t wait to be back in 2020 and are excited to bring another tremendous lineup and experience to the country music community,” shared DWP Founder Danny Wimmer.

The lineup for Hometown Rising will be announced in February, with early bird passes for Hometown Rising, along with the return of the Trifesta pass, both on sale in late January. Fans can expect the same elevated festival experience in 2020, including top-notch food and beverage options, line dancing in the Kroger’s Big Bourbon Bar, access to on site camping and unique one-of-a-kind activations.

Local news station WHAS 11 said of Hometown Rising, “[Danny Wimmer Presents]…hit the right note. They have combined Louisville’s food scene with an incredible bourbon experience. They made sure a part of the city is ingrained in every single piece of the festival sights. It’s a splash of southern with Kentucky culture, bringing the traditional feel of country but adding a modern flair.”

The Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center are located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville.



Hometown Rising is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination rock music festivals in America. DWP events include Aftershock Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter Festival, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville.



