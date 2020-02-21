Blake Shelton, Billy Ray Cyrus, Clint Black, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley and more scheduled to appear.

In case you have been hiding under a rock the last couple of days, you might not know that Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival announced their lineup for this year, and it’s chock full of stars.

It starts on Saturday, September 12th with Blake Shelton, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Clint Black, Russell Dickerson, Riley Green and Jessie James Decker.



Sunday, September 13th features Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mitchell Tenpenny, CAM and many others.

Following last year’s sold-out debut, and with the premium talent scheduled for 2020, there’s no doubt this year will do the same. Held in Louisville, Kentucky at the Highland Festival Grounds and spanning across three stages, the two-day festival also features exclusive bourbon tastings and workshops, line-dancing, art activations, speakeasies and more.

Hometown Rising is offering different vantage points this year for concert-goers, ranging from their Top Shelf option all the way down to The Range Festival Grounds.

“I always love coming to play Louisville,” said Blake Shelton, “because you love your country music and having a good time. Look forward to seeing y’all in September at Hometown Rising!”

Billy Ray Cyrus said he feels nostalgic upon returning to his roots.



“I’ve always said I’m a singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky,” he said, “so I’m looking forward to coming back to my home state and playing Hometown Rising.”

Hometown Rising is the the only country music and bourbon festival in existence, and is proud to be partnered with local bourbon brands. It’s a great opportunity to experience amazing live performances, while enjoying food and drink.



It’s September 12-13, 2020. Tickets are on sale today: https://hometownrising.com.