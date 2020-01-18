Hot Chelle Rae announced the start of their upcoming headline tour with the release of a brand new single titled, “I Hate LA.” “The Tangerine Tour”is presented by Sirius XM Hits 1 and the band has slated thirty dates in North America starting in Santa Ana, California on March 12.

To promote the tour the band released “I Hate LA,” a new song all about the west coast city and Hot Chelle Rae’s bittersweet relationship with it. The track is a catchy, sing-along, rally song constructed from melodic pop riffs textured with r&b guitar tones and comical but relatable lyrics like: “Every time I drive the PCH I wanna cry, I know I sound dramatic but it makes me wanna die. How could you go ruin a whole city in a day, I hate LA.”



Hot Chelle Rae has met success with previous singles “Tonight Tonight,” in 2011 which climbed radio Top 40 charts, securing a No. 1 spot. A second triumph was a platinum charted single “I like it Like That.” Now, the group continues to see success and an impressive fan response as they hit the road for The Tangerine Tour.

“It’s been overwhelming to see the incredible response to our first song in five years, “I Hate LA,” and we’ve been itching to hit the road to share what else we’ve been up to,” said Ryan Follesé. “Touring has always been the most special part of what we do – for one night, everyone in our audience shares in the moment and just has fun. We can’t wait to see so many familiar faces experience this new music and continue the journey together.”

It’s no wonder Hot Chelle Rae has experienced so much sensation, the group has toured alongside pop idols Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato over the course of their career.

Hot Chelle Rae was formed in Nashville and the band consists of members Ryan Follesé, Nash Overstreet, and Jamie Follesé. Each bandmate shared the experience of growing up in a household driven by music with so inclined people. Much of their influence and skill was born from the exposure to the music scene and songwriting community in Nashville.

“I Hate LA” can be listened to on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Amazon music. Tickets for The Tangerine Tour are on sale now and available via the band’s webpage.



THE TANGERINE TOUR Dates

March 12- Santa Ana, CA – The Parish

March 13 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

March 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent

March 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

March 18 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

March 20 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

March 21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

March 24 – Orlando, FL – The Abbey

March 26 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead

March 27 – Nashville, TN – Marathon

March 28 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

March 31 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

April 2 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

April 3 -Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

April 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

April 6 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater

April 8 -Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

April 9 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

April 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theatre

April 11 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

April 13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

April 14 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

April 16 – Detroit, MI – El Club

April 19 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

April 20 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

April 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity

April 23 – Denver, CO – Marquis

April 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

April 26 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

April 29 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

April 30 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall