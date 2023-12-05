Ice-T Is Ice Cold to Blake Shelton’s Trash Talking on Holiday-Themed ‘Barmaggedon’

Law & Order SVU fans know that Ice-T is the definition of stone cold. And Blake Shelton got a bit of that icy chill during the latest episode of Barmaggedon.

Shelton appeared dressed like Santa Claus himself on a holiday-themed episode of the show. Ice-T also appeared festive with a Christmas sweater and hat to match. However, Ice-T wasn’t game for Shelton’s taunting. He refused to engage with the singer, who’s known for his antics.

Ice-T has a reputation of his own as well. He’s known for playing a fairly serious detective on TV, and he took the same no-nonsense approach to the game show as well. Admirably, it takes a certain degree of restraint not to bust out laughing at Holiday Sharts, a holiday-themed take on darts. Combine that with Shelton’s antics, and you have a crazy hour of television.

Things got particularly heated when Shelton asked, “How come when I’m doing the trash talk thing, you just sit there, you don’t say nothing?”

In response, Ice-T said, “Will you throw the d–n thing?”

However, it would be Shelton who would ultimately get the last laugh. The singer’s team ended up winning the game. Watch below in the hilarious clip from the episode.

Shelton seems to be enjoying his time away from The Voice. Barmaggedon gives Shelton the chance to embrace his humor and his reputation as a jokester, for both better and worse. It’s not completely without The Voice family either. For one, Gwen Stefani has a guest appearance in season 2. For another, the show also features Carson Daly as well.

In an interview with The Emmys, Daly opened up about how Shelton is often the mastermind behind the games on the show. Shelton will often come up with concepts with no clue on how they’re going to play.

“Blake would reverse-engineer anything,” Daly recalls. “He said, ‘We have to have a game called Sharts — and then he would laugh for 20 minutes. Then we’d say, ‘So what’s the game?’ And he’d go, ‘I don’t know.'”

For his part, Shelton said, “Thank God people in my family are famous, or we might not have any guests for this show at all.”

[Photo by USA Network]