Synth lovers take note! IK Multimedia is feeling the love this Valentine’s Day weekend and offering their Memory-V instrument for Syntronik for free.
You’ll just need to head over to their website and subscribe to their newsletter between February 12-26, 2021 and they’ll send you the plug-in gratis. It’s a pretty sweet gift, normally selling for $49.99, and available for both Mac and PC users. You’ll need to have their Syntronik, version 1.2 or higher, for full functionality.
The Syntronik Memory-V is IK’s take on the classic 18-oscillator monster analog polysynth Memorymoog. It features over 5GB of samples with 146 presets and over 6,000 samples.
Manufactured from 1981 to 1985 and originally used by pioneering New Wave, experimental and pop artists, the Memory-V is often described as six Minimoogs in one unit. According to IK, ‘its timbral palette is nothing short of impressive, capable of producing a huge variety of sounds including strings, brasses, pads, flutes as well as more percussive sounds.’
Here’s more info on the Memory-V for Syntronik if your curiosity is piqued: https://www.ikmultimedia.com/products/synmemoryv/