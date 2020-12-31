IK Multimedia adds a free collection of great Hammond organ sounds to their Hammond B-3X curated by Tom Brislin, acclaimed keyboard player for Kansas.

The IK Hammond B-3X itself is a jam-packed library of authentic virtual sounds which deliver as close to the classic Hammond organ experience as possible. IK Multimedia worked directly with Hammond and Suzuki Musical Instruments to give musicians full immersion into the electro-mechanical Hammond organ experience. Stomp effects, a full Leslie™ rotary cabinet with multiple microphones, a variety of mix-and-match power amp and cabinet models, a parallel guitar amp with 4×12 cabinet, a full mixer and even post-mixer effects allow players to completely recreate the entire signal path and character of the instrument. There’s even 24 presets from Jordan Rudess which recreate the Deep Purple sound.

Tom Brislin worked closely with IK on developing his 10 best signature presets. Brislin is well-known in the prog music world with his own projects Spiraling, The Sea Within and solo releases. He has toured with Yes during their 2001 YesSymphonic tour and has worked with Meat Loaf, Debbie Harry and Renaissance. The in-demand player joined Kansas in 2019 and performs on their latest album The Absence Of Presence. Read our interviews with him here and here.

IK Multimedia Hammond B-3X

If you don’t own the Hammond B-3X for Mac/PC, IK is offering a ‘Happy Holideals’ B3-X promotion at the link below for 40% off along with similar savings on many other virtual instrument titles through January 4th, 2021.

Features:

The first official Hammond B-3 virtual instrument, designed in cooperation with Hammond Organ Company

Advanced organ editing: tonewheel model selection, generator leakage, key click, tonal balance, percussion and chorus

24 custom drawbar settings available within each preset

Official Leslie speaker with 7 amps and 5 cabinets to mix and match

Parallel guitar amp section with 2 amp models and 4×12 cabinet

5-effect stompbox pedalboard for ultra-flexible tonal shaping

3-effect studio post FX section for final polish and mastering

Zoomed-in controls view for live or session use

MIDI program change preset assignments

Assignable MIDI continuous controllers for use with external controllers

Works as a multi-platform plug-in and as a standalone application

Supported plug-in formats: AAX, VST 2, VST 3, and Audio Units