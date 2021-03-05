IK Multimedia has just released Total Studio 3 MAX, a full software suite for music creation, and it’s a huge update in more ways than one. If you were thinking you just need one more instrument to finish that new song and make it shine, how about a palette of 14,600 instruments to sample?

Total Studio 3 MAX is a start to finish solution for music production, with tools for composing, producing, designing, mixing, mastering and playing. It’s a massive bundle and a lot to take in, so read on to see all it offers.

A sampling of the 14,600 instruments includes IK’s newest releases SampleTank 4 MAX, Hammond B-3X, and MODO DRUM, plus Syntronik Deluxe, MODO BASS and Miroslav Philharmonik 2. It’s packed with over 440GB of rich, authentic sounds spread over 124 products and 487 ultra-realistic effects and processors for everything from tone tweaking to sound design to mixing and mastering. Dozens of presets from VIP artist and engineer are included, which can be modified and saved as user presets.

Users also get AmpliTube 5 MAX, IK’s flagship guitar and bass tone studio with 14 brand and artist collections, all benefiting from IK’s latest breakthroughs in modeling technology. And if you’re looking to dive into mixing and mastering, T-RackS 5 MAX offers award-winning new modules like Sunset Sound Studio Reverb and the Tape Machine Collection, plus MixBox, ARC 3 and Lurssen Mastering Console.

If all this is a bit overkill for you, there are other options at lower price points with less features. Below are pricing and upgrade options. If you are a current IK user, you can always log in to your IK Product Manager and see what your choices are. The Product Manager has also been updated to automate the installation process and keep all products organized.

Options, pricing and availability

Total Studio 3 SE and Total Studio 3 MAX are available now at the IK Multimedia online store and from IK authorized dealers worldwide, with pricing as follows:

Total Studio 3 SE – $499.99* digital download

Total Studio 3 MAX – $899.99 digital download, $949.99 with USB drive

Existing customers who have registered any IK product for $99 or more can upgrade at special prices:

Total Studio 3 SE crossgrade – $399.99 digital download

Total Studio 3 MAX crossgrade – $599.99 digital download, $649.99 with USB drive

Existing users of Total Studio 2 MAX, AmpliTube 5 MAX, SampleTank 4 MAX or T-RackS 5 MAX are eligible for a special “maxgrade” discount:

Total Studio 3 MAX maxgrade – $499.99 digital download, $549.99 with USB drive

Total Studio 3 MAX + iLoud MTM bundle

Users looking for the ultimate home or project studio can also take advantage of a bundle that includes Total Studio 3 MAX and a pair of IK’s award-winning iLoud MTM studio monitors, offering reference-class monitoring in a pair of speakers designed specifically for desktop use.

With linear phase sound, point-source performance, built-in ARC acoustic self-calibration and more, the iLoud MTMs work perfectly with Total Studio 3 MAX to offer a professional solution for composing, producing, tracking, mixing and mastering, all in one affordable bundle.

Total Studio 3 MAX + iLoud MTM (pair) – $999.99*. *All prices excluding taxes

For more information about Total Studio 3 MAX, please visit: www.ikmultimedia.com/ts3max