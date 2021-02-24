Indie Pop Songwriter mxmtoon Releases Signature Kala Ukulele

Indie pop songwriter mxmtoon, who we profiled a few months back, teams up with Kala and announces her new signature ukulele, available for pre-order now. The uke comes in at a modest and affordable street price of $99.99.

The lo-fi bedroom artist, raised in Oakland, CA self-released her debut EP, plum blossom, in 2018 on cassette. She followed the EP with several other releases and a daily podcast- 365 days with mxmtoon- which gained her an audience of over 800,000 Instagram fans enchanted with her ethereal tones, candid vocals and chime-y chord textures.

mxmtoon with her Kala Signature Ukulele

“One thing that I’ve continuously tried to remind myself of as I’ve gotten older is the importance of a cycle. That no matter how hectic life may be, the one thing that ties everything together is that the sun will rise and fall and the moon will follow each day,” mxmoon (known also as Maia) said in announcing the ukulele.

“With my signature ukulele, I wanted that message to be represented in the engravings! I think oftentimes as creatives we can be very hard on ourselves when we aren’t able to produce art at a constant rate. So, I designed this ukulele in hopes of reminding people that even if one day is difficult, there is always the next.”

Kala mxmtoon ukulele

According to Kala, the mxmtoon Signature Concert Ukulele delivers a one-of-a kind design atop the foundation of Kala’s most trusted flagship instrument design. This instrument features a satin spruce top adorned with an original etched design, supported by a traditional satin mahogany back, sides, and neck. Hand drawn by mxmtoon, the ukulele’s astro-infused artwork is as modern, textured, and captivating as it is personal to the artist herself.

SPECS

SIZE: Concert

TOP: Spruce

BACK & SIDES: Mahogany

NECK: Mahogany

FINISH: Satin

FINGERBOARD: Rosewood

HEADSTOCK: Standard

TUNERS: Open Gear with Chrome Buttons

ELECTRONICS: N/A

NUT & SADDLE: Graph Tech NuBone®

STRAP BUTTON: Black

MEASUREMENTS

Scale Length: 14.8125 inches

Overall Instrument Length: 23.9375 inches

Body Length: 11.0625 inches

Number of Frets: 18

Width at Upper Bout: 6 inches

Width at Lower Bout: 8.25 inches

Width at Waist: 4.9375 inches

Body Depth: 2.75 inches

Fingerboard Width at Nut: 1.4375 inches

Fingerboard width at neck/body joint: 1.75 inches

More information on this instrument, including pre-ordering, can be found here: https://kalabrand.com/products/mxmtoon-c