It’s Amazon Prime Day – Check Out 10 Hot Music Items on Sale

It’s Amazon Prime Day, which means the best deals of the year. American Songwriter has picked the best Amazon Prime Day deals for you and the music lover in your life, so check them out below.

These in-ear-monitors are an Amazon Choice and are perfect if you are working on a budget. They combine comfort with great sound and are also noise-canceling. The armature and dynamic unit sound allow you to hear any detail of your live performance. Originally, Amazon priced these at $29.90 and now you can get them for $15.19.

Enhance your home studio with this microphone. The Shure MV7 comes with its own tripod and built-in headphone output. It is also compatible with USB and XLR. A cool feature of this microphone is its intuitive touch panel which gives you control over gain, monitoring headphone volume, and mic muting. You can get $30 off this microphone, which now goes for $239.

This soundbar and subwoofer combo is a great affordable way to improve your music listening. The combo combines better bass with the subwoofer and clear and precise sound with the soundbar. It’s no hassle to set these up because they’re compatible with HDMI, AUX, or BlueTooth. You can now get the soundbar and subwoofer for $97.50. You’re saving 30% from its original price if you get this pair on Prime Day.

Have some fun with your live performance set with this smoke machine. The HOLDLAMP smoke machine is great for any performance or party. The machine can hold up to one liter of fluid and takes four to eight minutes to heat up. It can continuously spray for one minute at a distance of six meters. You can even control it with a remote. Save 20% off on this fog machine.

Get this Fender instrument cable now for $23.60. You’ll save 15% on this industry standard. The cable is 15 feet long, which gives you plenty of room to perform. The details of this instrument cable include a connector type of 1/4 inch right angle to straight connections and is a Male-to-Female connector. Perfect for a guitar, you can get your Fender cable now.

Save big on this delay guitar pedal. The Lotkey guitar pedal uses analog circuit delay to achieve a warm and plump analog delay effect. It has a three-knobs for mix, time, and repeat. The mix allows you to adjust the mixing ratio of the delay signal. Time adjusts the delay ranging from 20ms to 600ms. You, then, can adjust the intensity of the feedback signal using the repeat knob. You’ll save 30% off of this number one best seller for Amazon’s guitar pedals.

Get these headphones for more than $100 off this Prime Day. Shure coins these headphones for critical listeners perfect for studio monitoring and mastering tracks. With these headphones, you’ll experience smooth high-end extension along with a tight bass and a response that is transient for minimal distortion. Don’t miss this Prime Deal. These headphones now go for $239.

You can save on this five-star-rated classic guitar pick. This Dunlop Tortex Jazz III is part of its XL series and is 1.14 mm. It is known for its consistency as its size allows you to hold it better. This batch of 72 picks was $30.37, but you can get it now for $21.30

Save big on these earbuds. The Tune is JBL’s version of the AirPods. It even has a noise-canceling feature for a more affordable price. They have up to 40 hours of battery life, splitting 10 and 30 between the case and the headphones or 8 and 24 if the noise-canceling feature is activated. These JBLs are also water-resistant and sweatproof so you won’t be stopped by any workout or downpour.

If you are not a fan of earbuds and prefer over-the-ear headphones, no problem. Get these Sony over-the-ear headphones for 50% off. They are Bluetooth compatible so you can take them on the go with ease. They also come with a built-in microphone, and Alexa Voice Control, and are noise-canceling. Get these Amazon’s Choice headphones for $124.

