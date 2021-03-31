iZotope Announces Second Generation Of Spire Studio Smart Recording Device

iZotope’s Spire Studio has been a secret go-to smart recording device for in-the-know musicians, including Phoebe Bridgers and Phish’s Trey Anastasio. Demand reached a peak during quarantine, resulting in scarce availability. Today, iZotope launches the Second Generation of Spire Studio with a slew of new features designed to help musicians record, produce and collaborate from anywhere.

Spire is both a hardware unit and a jam-packed, recently updated iOS application. You can find the details on how Spire works in our review from several years ago here. Full info on the new updates follows below.

Essentially, Spire sets up a streamlined, intuitive workflow, powered by intelligent audio processing and cloud-based production tools, making it simple to record ideas, build up tracks, and collaborate with other artists and producers. From start to finish, Spire users have access to creative effects, visual mixing tools, and AI-powered enhancement features that get songs ready for release to fans, friends, and family.

Spire Studio

Both Phoebe Bridgers and Phish’s Trey Anastasio shared how they worked with Spire Studio while in isolation: “My producer told me about Spire Studio…and I became addicted, Bridgers told the Wall Street Journal this past August. “It’s really versatile, so it keeps all my songs from sounding the same.”

Anastasio commented to Rolling Stone at the pandemic’s outset: “If anybody wants to do this kind of thing, Spire is really good. Works like gangbusters. Everything I do is on Spire. Everything you hear online is from Spire. That’s all I have.”

Key features include:

• Ease of recording anywhere with a compact, wireless vocal and instrument recording device

• Ability to record professional-quality audio with the onboard studio-grade microphone

• Flexibility to record with favorite instruments, mics, or other gear with two phantom-powered combo inputs

• New: Smoother, whisper-quiet sound with new ultra low-noise preamps that protect against interference and distortion

• New: More space for more music with increased onboard recording storage for up to 8+ hours

• New: Extra-fast set-up times when pairing Spire Studio to the companion Spire app via new Bluetooth functionality

• New: Additional usage enhancements including improved battery performance and a brighter/updated display

• Automatic level-setting and tone-sculpting based on the instrument or voice being used via a unique Soundcheck feature that leverages technology from iZotope Neutron and Nectar

• Intuitive creative controls for building, mixing, and producing a song with the companion Spire app

• Fast feedback cycles with collaborators through cloud-based Mix Notes and easy text or email sharing of previews, project files, mixdowns and stems

• New with Spire Pro: Automatic removal of unwanted background noise, pops, clipping, and plosives with cloud-based repair technology from iZotope RX

• New with Spire Pro: Crisp and consistent vocals with Personalized Soundcheck—an evolved version of Soundcheck powered by tech from iZotope Ozone—that listens and learns from your voice and environment

• New with Spire Pro: Fresh creative inspiration with the randomized “Inspire Me” feature that adds iZotope effects to any track, including reverbs, flangers, chorus, and distortions from iZotope Trash.

Pricing and Availability:

Spire Studio (2nd Generation) is available through select global retailers for $499 USD MSRP.

Visit https://www.izotope.com/en/products/spire/spire-studio.html