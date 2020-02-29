In a tiny room just off of Music Row in Nashville, twenty or so people begin to file in just as Jack Broadbent begins his private acoustic set to reveal his versatility with just himself, a speaker, and two Hofner guitars.

For those who don’t know Broadbent, he’s being hailed as “The new master of the slide guitar” by Bootsy Collins and is quickly gaining a following by sharing the stage with some of the music world’s biggest names, including Lynyrd Skynyrd and Tony Joe White. He has also scheduled a headlining tour of his own, even selling out shows across Europe, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and North America. He is continuing to build his unique brand of rock n’ roll blues as he showcases his latest album ‘Moonshine Blue.’

The nine-track album features fan favorites such as the title-track, “Wishing Well,” and “If,” Broadbent’s single-to-be. “If” will be coming out in the near future and will be accompanied with a music video. The Lincolnshire, England native says that the tune is “one of the more rock n’ roll songs from the new record.” He’s been showcasing this new collection of songs out on the road, making stops in Alaska at the Anchorage Folk Festival and in New York City at one of his favorite spots: the Iridium Jazz Club. “That’s always a nice spot to play” says Broadbent. “Over the past few weeks, we’ve had a really great turn out and people seem to be very familiar with the new record which is great!”

Starting later this spring, Broadbent will hit the road with legend Peter Frampton. Frampton, who’s most famous for songs like his 1975 hit “Show Me the Way” and “I’m In You,” scheduled his farewell tour and asked Broadbent to open for him. “On May 24th, I’m starting the U.K. leg of Peter Frampton’s farewell tour. This will be my second-time touring with Peter and we’re going to be playing some really nice venues in the U.K. including the Royal Albert Hall in London and L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris.

Whether you’re a fan of organic country, soulful blues, or hard-hitting rock n’ roll, Jack Broadbent has a song for you. To stay up-to-date on new music and a full list of tour dates, visit him at JackBroadbent.co.uk.

“Moonshine Blue” is available on streaming sites everywhere today!