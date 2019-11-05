Jack Broadbent Premieres “Everytime I Drown” on American Songwriter

Singer-songwriter Jack Broadbent released the second single in support of his forthcoming record Moonshine Blue, “Everytime I Drown,” exclusively on American Songwriter.

The corresponding video is as simple, close up of Broadbent for the entirety of the track allowing his falsetto to shine, unrestricted from an attention stealing storyline. It was an intentional decision to film in that format, according to Broadbent.

“I wanted to create a video that added to the emotion of the song without distracting from it,” he told American Songwriter. “The single shot seemed like the perfect way of doing that; it was filmed on a freezing cold day on Lake Superior.”

He added that the two initial releases are the sum of the parts for his EP.

“If ‘Wishing Well’ is the “Moonshine” then ‘Everytime I Drown’ is the “Blue”,” he said.



In previous reviews, the artist has been hailed as “the new master of the slide guitar” by the Montreux Jazz Festival, and “the real thang” by the legendary Bootsy Collins. He has had his track “On The Road Again” streamed over 5.6 million times on Spotify and has also had multiple viral YouTube videos that have been viewed millions of times.



Broadbent will be opening for Ron Wood on 11/21 in England and has multiple tour dates across the world coming up this fall/winter.

He said that the song, while raw and open, was spurred by random inspiration and not a set of events.

“‘Everytime I Drown’ is one of those songs that just came to me out of nowhere, clear as a bell, and I just wrote it down,” he said.

Broadbent will play another dozen shows overseas before heading to North America in late November.