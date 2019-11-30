Jacob Collier Announces 2020 Tour Dates, Releases “Time Alone With You”

Following a week that brought Jacob Collier two new Grammy nominations to add to his previous pair of wins, plus three new Coldplay songs to include on his ever-expanding resume of wide-ranging collaborations, the 25-year-old producer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and poly-octave vocalist releases “Time Alone With You,” featuring Daniel Caesar.

The new single is the first preview of Collier’s forthcoming album, Djesse Vol. 3, due in spring 2020.

Since Jacob Collier partnered with Genius to teach YouTube how to play H.E.R. and Daniel Caesar’s “Best Part,” he and Caesar have connected as creative partners. Caesar joined Collier onstage in Toronto (during a concert where Collier rhythmized, improvised, and harmonized the sold-out crowd); Collier sang on Caesar’s CASE STUDY 01 cut, “RESTORE THE FEELING”; and now, Caesar repays the favor on one of Collier’s most provocative and unpredictable grooves to date.

Though the two made “Time Alone With You” in Collier’s famous London home studio, the ongoing, four-album series of Djesse has taken Collier around the world. Each edition explores new scopes of sound, defining itself in terms of style and space.

The sweeping symphonies of Vol. 1 and close acoustics of Vol. 2 each earned Collier 2020 Grammy nominations. For his immense, crosscontinental reimagining of “All Night Long,” he’s up for Best Arrangement (Instruments and Vocals), and for the over five thousand vocal takes that make up his rendition of “Moon River,” he’s up for Best Arrangement (Instrumental or A Cappella). Collier previously won both categories in 2016, which gives him a Grammy nomination for every album he’s released in his career.

“Moon River” features contributions from over 140 special guests, including Daniel Caesar, Tori Kelly, Ty Dolla $ign, and Chris Martin, who Collier also sings with for three songs on Coldplay’s brand new album (“Church,” “Cry Cry Cry,” “Everyday Life”).

On the heels of Djesse Vol. 1 and 2, Collier sold out shows across the US, EU, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and South America. Last week, he announced the 35-stop, spring 2020 leg of his DJESSE WORLD TOUR, spanning 29 of his biggest North American performances yet.

DJESSE WORLD TOUR – SPRING 2020 DATES

1-April – Berlin, DE – Huxleys

3-April – Utrecht, NL – Transition Festival

4-April – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

5-April – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

7-April – Manchester, UK – The Ritz

8-April – London, UK – Roundhouse

14-April – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

15-April – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

16-April – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

18-April – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

21-April – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

22-April – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

23-April – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

25-April – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

26-April – Englewood, CO – The Gothic Theatre

28-April – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

29-April – Austin, TX – Emo’s

30-April – Houston, TX – House of Blues

2-May – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

3-May – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

5-May – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

7-May – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

9-May – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10-May – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

14-May – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

15-May – Boston, MA – House of Blues

17-May – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

19-May – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

20-May – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

22-May – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

23-May – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

26-May – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

27-May – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

28-May – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

30-May – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall