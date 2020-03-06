There is a thin line between love and infatuation and they can easily blur together, often disguising each other. It’s a familiar roster of emotions and can’t stop laughing moments full of butterflies, tingles and cheek-to-cheek smiles, and is just the kind of raw and naked love London R&B songwriter James Vickery discusses in his newest single.

“Spanish Rose is a song about complete infatuation,” explained Vickery. “I was completely and utterly obsessed with every individual essence of this person at one point, this song is a testament to everything about them and all that I was feeling at the time of writing this.”

Vickery garnered his success in the R&B arena as a rising artist to watch for with his incredibly popular COLORS Berlin session performance of previous single “Until Morning”, which gained over 13 million views on YouTube and landed him a spot in Complex Magazine’s 2019 Soul Artists to Watch For list. COLORS is a one-of-a kind music platform that aims to showcase original and outstanding talent around the world, focusing on colors, not genre. This conquer provided him with representation under Los Angeles based record label Th3rd Brain and a publishing signing with Roc Nation, equipping Vickery with the support to produce another EP.

The single features sultry vocal lines extenuated by Vickery’s wispy vocal texture and defines everything sensual and sexy. There is a unique rawness to the production that provides an edge up for Vickery, stepping away from over stated and over produced R&B trends of today. The music incorporates different genre specific elements from Spanish style acoustic guitar to pop inspired, snappy snare and drum tracks to layered harmonies. Moreover, the song carries a nostalgia to it taking pieces from early nineties R&B, incorporating backup vocals to craft a luxurious and groovy song.

“Spanish Rose” was produced by Maths Time Joy and Louis Mattrs and is the highlighting single from Vickery’s EP Overture scheduled for release in late March. It has been revered well and Vickery has been described as “The face of British new wave R&B” by Flaunt Magazine. Vickery diversifies his talents further by creating consistent content for his new LIVE From London series where he performs with a full band in different locations throughout his hometown. He is currently working on his debut full-length album with studio support and collaborations from Kenny Beats, Nate Fox, Pomo, SG Lewis and others.