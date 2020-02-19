Railbird Festival, the Lexington-based, world-class music festival produced by AC Entertainment and Lexington entrepreneur David Helmers, is proud to present its 2020 lineup. Grammy Award-winning artists topping the weekend’s bill include Americana standout Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and singer-songwriter Maren Morris. The festival will return to the Grounds at Keeneland, August 22-23, 2020.

Additional acts include The Head and the Heart, Young the Giant, The Decemberists, Tanya Tucker, Trampled By Turtles, Colter Wall, Whiskey Meyers, and more. More than 30 artists will perform across three stages during the two-day festival.

General Admission (GA) and VIP weekend passes will be available to the public beginning Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. ET via RailbirdFest.com, with a limited quantity starting at only $135. For the first time, Railbird will also offer a limited number of General Admission student weekend passes for $115 while supplies last. Affordable layaway plans are also available, with payment options starting at only $20 down.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit Railbird’s nonprofit community partners, Fayette Alliance, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope and Central Music Academy.

Those wishing to elevate their Railbird experience can purchase a VIP weekend pass with enhanced amenities for 2020. VIP patrons will have access to all GA amenities, as well as exclusive Limestone and Elkhorn Stage lounges with air-conditioning, a VIP Village with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and spa services by the Drybar, private bars with exclusive VIP pricing, luxury restrooms, fast-track entrances to the festival, free on-site parking for the weekend, commemorative Railbird merchandise and more.

Rolling Stone reported that the inaugural festival, “shook the senses of the listener.” Railbird 2020 will once again celebrate the culture and traditions of the Bluegrass State at the historic Keeneland Racecourse. A Kentucky experience through and through, Railbird will be woven into the course grounds to create an unforgettable and immersive weekend, centered around music, bourbon and equine culture.

In addition to world-class musical acts across three stages, Railbird will offer a wide variety of premium experiences highlighting renowned chefs from the area through its Sip & Savor program. Up-close-and-personal demonstrations and interactive discussions will be led by culinary headliners Ouita Michel, Cole Arimes, Travis Milton, Jeremy Ashby, Samantha Fore and Kristin M. Smith throughout the festival weekend.

Railbird just wouldn’t be a Kentucky festival without Bourbon. The Rickhouse will be home to a highly curated Bourbon experience, with hand-selected barrels from Kentucky’s finest distilleries and immersive whiskey experiences. Bourbon Barrel selections will be chosen in collaboration with co-owners Justin Sloan and Justin Thompson of Lexington’s treasured Justins’ House of Bourbon, a well-known stomping grounds for bourbon beginners, lovers, and collectors.

Private bourbon selections include Four Roses Single Barrel (Barrel Strength), 1792 Full Proof, Blanton’s, Buffalo Trace, Elijah Craig Small Batch, Old Pepper Distillery Single Barrel Rye, Old Carter Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Old Forester Single Barrel (Barrel Strength) and Pinhook True Single Barrel (Barrel Strength).

All festival goers will enjoy wagering, lounging and a taste of horse culture at the Lucky Day Plaza. Fans can get in on the action and wager on off-track betting, with coast-to-coast simulcast from Del Mar to Saratoga on the festival grounds. Keeneland’s own BETologists will be on-site with tips for winning big.

This festival is an all-ages event, complete with a Fillies and Colts family area with arts and crafts, a kid-friendly stage, and much more.

The Railbird Festival 2020 artist lineup includes:

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Maren Morris

The Head and the Heart

Young the Giant

The Decemberists

Tanya Tucker

Trampled by Turtles

Colter Wall

Whiskey Myers

Shovels & Rope

City and Colour

The Dead South

Cat Power

The War and Treaty

Hayes Carll

Sarah Jarosz

Lost Dog Street Band

Cedric Burnside

Bonny Light Horseman

John Moreland

Town Mountain

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Paul Cauthen

The New Respects

Magnolia Boulevard

Southern Avenue

Caitlyn Smith

The Brook & The Bluff

Senora May

Bendigo Fletcher

Nicholas Jamerson

Grayson Jenkins