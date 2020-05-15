JBL has delivered with another PA speaker system geared for the singer/songwriter with the introduction of the easy to use JBL IRX Series power PA loudspeaker. Available in 8″ (108-BT) and 12″ (112-BT) models, application-specific EQ presets let you quickly dial in optimal tone, and built-in dbx AFS Automatic Feedback Suppression lets you turn up with confidence. Play music, soundtracks and backing tracks with Bluetooth audio streaming, and ensure your voice carries over background music with one-touch ducking. Two mic/line combo inputs and an XLR loop-out round out this lightweight, durable PA.

Street Price:

112-BT: $379 each; 108-BT: $329 each

JBL Pro IRX 112-BT front view

Full specs from press release:

CLASS-LEADING OUTPUT AND CLARITY

The IRX Series draws from seven decades of legendary JBL engineering to deliver an ultra-portable, reliable system designed to outperform similar competing systems—and some bigger systems, too. IRX series loudspeakers produce the highest measured volume and widest frequency response in their class, with SPL, wattage and performance ratings equivalent to much larger loudspeakers.

BLUETOOTH 5.0 AND AUDIO STREAMING

JBL is the world leader in portable Bluetooth speakers, with more than 100 million units sold. The reason is simple: great sound, with great functionality. The IRX series is no different, and represents some of our most powerful and professional Bluetooth speakers to date. IRX series loudspeakers feature high-bandwidth Bluetooth 5.0 audio streaming, which lets you play backing tracks, video soundtracks or recorded music between sets with superior audio quality. You can even quickly link two speakers to create a true stereo image and extend functional range. Two XLR/TRS combo inputs and an XLR loop-out for connecting additional speakers round out I/O options.

TAKE THE GUESSWORK OUT OF GREAT SOUND

Sound your best in seconds with EQ presets modeled after a range of common performance scenarios. And Bass Boost will add that powerful, musical low end that JBL is known for to your performances or DJ sets. Built-in dbx AFS Automatic Feedback Suppression protects speakers—and your ears—by automatically stopping feedback at the push of a button. One-touch ducking automatically lowers music volume when speech input is detected, ensuring every word is heard loud and clear.

POWERFUL GETS MORE PORTABLE

IRX loudspeakers are engineered to deliver big-system sound in a compact footprint. Their ultra-lightweight, durable polypropylene cabinet will have you loading in and out in minutes, and ergonomic handles make transport a breeze. In short, you’ll enjoy big, crystal-clear sound without the hassle of hauling a huge system.

JBL Pro IRX 112-BT rear view

JBL IRX 108-BT Features:

Authentic 8-inch JBL woofer

Four real-world EQ presets take the guesswork out of optimizing sound.

dbx AFS Automatic Feedback Suppression stops feedback before it starts.

Bluetooth integration allows stereo streaming of music, soundtracks and backing tracks.

One-touch ducking automatically lowers music volume when speech input is detected.

Wide frequency response: 54 Hz – 20 kHz

Sensitivity (SPL): 124 dB

Lightweight design: <22 lbs

Wattage: 1,300W

2 XLR/TRS combo input jacks and 1 XLR out offer a range of connectivity choices.

Mic/Line selection switch enhances versatility

Ergonomic handles make transport quick and easy.

Durable honeycomb steel grille is road-tested for reliability.

Built-in pole mount expands system set-up options.

JBL IRX 112-BT Features:

Authentic 12-inch JBL woofer

Four real-world EQ presets take the guesswork out of optimizing sound.

dbx AFS Automatic Feedback Suppression stops feedback before it starts.

Bluetooth integration allows stereo streaming of music, soundtracks and backing tracks.

One-touch ducking automatically lowers music volume when speech input is detected.

Wide frequency response: 53 Hz – 20 kHz

Sensitivity (SPL): 127 dB

Lightweight design: <28 lbs

Wattage: 1,300W

2 XLR/TRS combo jacks and 1 XLR out offer a range of connectivity choices.

Mic/Line selection switch enhances versatility

Ergonomic handles make transport quick and easy.

Durable honeycomb steel grille is road-tested for reliability.

Built-in pole mount expands system set-up options.