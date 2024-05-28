JBL SRX835P Review: A Pro Powered Speaker for DJs and More

A premium DJ speaker can instantly level up your live audio system without much effort on your end — but picking just one option is no easy task. There are hundreds of options on the market, so how could you possibly know which one is right for you?

And this is exactly where the JBL SRX835Ps come into play. Premium, versatile, and just mind-blowingly powerful, there's just no beating these speakers when it comes to small- and medium-sized venues.

If you're looking for the next upgrade to your PA system, then here's my honest take on these monsters. But be warned — JBL finally came as close as we can get to the perfect loudspeaker.

JBL SRX835P: Our Take

Average Overall Rating: 4.68/5

Specs:

Type: Powered speaker

Powered speaker Drivers: 15" LF, 6.5 MF, and 3" HF

15" LF, 6.5 MF, and 3" HF I/O: 2 inputs, 3 outputs

2 inputs, 3 outputs Total power: 1500W continuous, 2000W peak

1500W continuous, 2000W peak Peak SPL: 137dB

137dB Frequency range: 33Hz-21kHz

Why I Like It: Incredibly powerful

Built to last

Transparent sound

HiQnet capabilities

Did I mention powerful? What I Think Could Be Improved: Very expensive

I/O not too versatile

The JBL Professional SRX835P loudspeakers are made for people who won't settle for anything less than the very best. Powerful, reliable, and yet packing a surprising mix clarity, these speakers elevate pretty much any portable PA system to the next level.

But let's go over the basics.

The JBL SRX835P is a powered speaker designed to act as the main output in most PA systems. Packing an unbelievable 2000W of peak power, this absolute monster can fit pretty much any small to medium venue.

The SRX835P features a three-way speaker that fuses together a 15" LF, a 6.5" MF, and a 3" HF driver. The frequency response is not too shabby either, boasting a 33Hz-21kHz range that should be more than enough for any professional DJ or live performer.

As far as connectivity goes, the SRX835P also delivers in the most complete way possible. On its back, you'll find two XLR/TRS input combos and three XLR outputs — but you'll also stumble across an Ethernet port. This will allow you to take full advantage of the HiQnet network for creating complex PA systems!

The cabinet itself is made out of poplar plywood secured together with tongue and groove joints. The whole thing is protected by JBL's signature DuraFlex finish and a custom cooling fan, which will withstand the increased power handling and touring for years on end.

And how does it all come together?

The short answer? The SRX835P is just mind-blowing and completely worth all the hype.

There are very few options that can match this loudspeaker in terms of live sound quality. Transparent and yet extremely powerful, the SRX835P provides a detailed stereo image without sacrificing that much-needed punchy bass.

Any of the JBL products in the SRX line is worth breaking the bank for — but the SRX835P proves to be a significant improvement over almost any loudspeaker on the market.

Unlike its smaller counterparts, the 835P packs together that legendary JBL sound and an extended low-frequency response with exceptionally low distortion for a punchier bass. Pair together the HiQnet network control options and the extreme durability, and you've got yourself a professional loudspeaker for the most demanding of performers.

So... what's the catch?

Well, there's no getting around it — the SRX835 is very, very, very (I mean it) expensive.

A pair of these powerhouses can cost you over 4000 dollars! This is a big, big price tag even for the most experienced DJs and audio engineers.

And, naturally, the size of the SRX835P could also be a con in some people's books. These are not easy to carry around — but it all comes down to personal preferences.

Features of the JBL SRX835P

There's no denying that the JBL SRX835P is as close to an all-in-one solution as it gets. However, you should still take some time to get familiar with its specs and features before buying a couple of these monsters.

If you're just getting your feet wet in the DJ world, don't worry — below I'll give you a quick rundown of the most important aspects so you know exactly what you're getting.

Power - 5.0

The absolute highlight of this loudspeaker is, undoubtedly, its sheer power. Coming in at 2000W of peak power, this monster of a speaker can flood even medium-sized venues without sacrificing audio quality for it. It's not just a bit louder — it's unbelievably loud.

On a more realistic, day-to-day basis, the SRX835P operates at a 1500W continuous power. Naturally, this means that these loudspeakers are more suited for live sound than at-home practice — but they can still work great if you don't mind making some noise.

Build - 5.0

Loudspeakers and monitors are surprisingly fragile — yet this is one of the aspects where the 835P shines the most. Made out of 18mm plywood, the whole thing is protected by JBL's Obsidian Duraflex finish that allows it to take its fair share of bumps.

The grill doesn't fall behind either, as it's made out of powder-coated 14-gauge perforated steel.

This all means that these JBL speakers are built to last for years. If you're a touring musician, or just a future-proof gear nut, then you just won't find a better option than these.

Sound quality - 4.75

We all know that DJ loudspeakers are designed to sound powerful rather than transparent. This, once again, is not the case with the SRX835P's groundbreaking technology, as it manages to blend together high-quality sound with unmatched volumes thanks to the JBL premium transducers.

With a frequency range of 33Hz-21kHz (at -10dB) and a surprisingly even response across the spectrum, these powerhouses can create a crystal-clear sound in pretty much any situation.

But, of course, no piece of music gear is perfect. The 835Ps will definitely color your sound — so if you're looking to mix properly, then these might not be the best choice.

Connectivity - 4.0

When it comes to I/O, the JBL 835P should have more than enough for most DJs or live performers. It's equipped with two TRS/XLR input combos and three XLR outputs, and it also provides HiQnet connectivity for those who are looking to set up more complex and competitive systems through iOS and Android applications.

Yet, I find the overall connectivity just a bit... lacking. I would have loved to see Bluetooth, RCA, and even mini plug options for both inputs and outputs.

What to Know Before Buying

Buying a pair of JBL SRX835Ps is a big decision. Not only are they some of the most expensive loudspeakers on the market, but they can also be a bit... overkill for more amateur producers, DJs, or live performers.

The main thing to keep in mind is that the SRX835Ps are premium speakers designed to elevate your live playing to a whole new level, both in terms of raw power and audio quality.

If you're just getting your feet wet in the live audio world, then you may want to opt for something a bit more modest instead. Sure, the SRX835Ps are a magic solution for any live performer looking for very high power levels — but they might be just too much for a beginner.

Yet, if you're a more experienced audio architect, then there's absolutely no going wrong with these JBL monsters. The SRX835Ps will be just what you've been wishing for: the perfect blend of sheer power, clear sound, and versatile connectivity.

Here are three key questions you should ask yourself before pulling the trigger on the 835Ps:

Am I looking for a loudspeaker that can handle small- to medium-sized venues?

Can I afford to break the bank for one of the most expensive speakers on the market?

Am I after a clear stereo image with transparent coloring at high volumes?

If the answer to these questions is yes, then the SRX835Ps will, without a doubt, be perfect for you. But if you're not quite sure yet, below I'll give you a couple of other options!

Alternatives to the JBL SRX835P

The market is flooded with loudspeaker options — from budget opportunities to premium powerhouses, there are hundreds of products to choose from. That includes some killer options from JBL, like the awesome PRX900 series and the IRX ONE column PA.

But if JBL's offerings are not for you, I'll recommend a few alternative speakers that stand up to the SRX835P if you're looking for something smaller or a bit more affordable: the Mackie SRM450 and the KRK ROKIT 10.

JBL SRX835P vs Mackie SRM450

The Mackie SRM450 is, quite possibly, the best affordable alternative to the SRX835P. It still retains most of its power and clear sound while also being completely reliable and future-proof.

Of course, the SRM450 is not as premium as the SRX835P — but you should keep it in mind if you're a bit short on budget.

JBL SRX835P vs KRK ROKIT 10

The KRK ROKIT 10 is more of a studio monitor than a DJ loudspeaker, but it's still worth checking out if you're just starting out in the audio world. This one is much smaller than the SRX835P, but they do get closer to that perfect frequency response.

Naturally, these are not for playing live in medium-sized gigs — but they can be adapted to smaller venues in some cases.

Final Verdict

All in all, the JBL SRX835Ps are a fantastic choice for any live performer who really wants to take their sound to a whole new level. These speakers are as premium as they get, both in terms of raw power and durability — and the price certainly reflects that.

However, if you're a bit short on budget, then you might want to take a look at options like the Mackie SRM450 or the KRK ROKIT 10 instead. These are a bit more affordable than the SRX835Ps, yet they don't sacrifice audio quality for it!