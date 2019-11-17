Jeremiah Jae, L’Orange Offers New Rap Noir With, “Behavior Report”

Producer-rapper duo L’Orange and Jeremiah Jae – “one of the best tag teams rap has to offer” (DJ Booth) – have unveiled the music video for “Behavior Report,” from their recently-released and raved-about expansive rap noir Complicate Your Life With Violence (Mello Music Group).

The video offers a glimpse into the twisted world they created that exists somewhere between a Spaghetti Western and 25th Century Mars, apocalyptic and in the throes of war.

To make Complicate Your Life With Violence, rapper Jeremiah Jae went full Stanislavski. He shaved his head and adopted a rigorous military work-out regimen. For the video, Jae comes to life as the character he imagined: a former mob boss, who was released from prison and conscripted into the army. The album was produced by L’Orange, who gifted Jae a Stanislavski method acting book after they finished the project.



Jeremiah Jae explains the video and his character: “This track is the beginning of our character’s transition from criminal to soldier and a glimpse at the madness that awaits him. At this part of the story he’s determined and hopeful he will beat the system and return home, after being forced away from everyone he knows and loves.”



Complicate Your Life With Violence is a continuation of their 2015 debut collaboration and has been met with praise from the New York Times, Fader, Hypebeast, Consequence of Sound, Flood and beyond. It features collaborations with Chester Watson, Zeroh, Lojii and billy woods.



When L’Orange and Jeremiah Jae released 2015’s The Night Took Us In Like Family, they were subsequently deemed a “seamless pair” by Pitchfork, drawing comparisons to Earl Sweatshirt and MF Doom. Jae has produced for Flying Lotus, and L’Orange has worked on a series of premiere albums, including 2018’s Marlowe. L’Orange’s music has been featured on Adult Swim, The Tonight Show, Red Bull, advertisements for Moet Champagne, Cinema Sins and more.