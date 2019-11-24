Earlier this week, “fiercely unapologetic” (Atwood Magazine) singer-songwriter JJ Wilde released two new tracks forged in the fires of classic alt-rock. “Home” is a chugging anthem of independence with a sound grounded in Nashville swagger, while ”Trouble” is a proclamation of badassery imbued with hard guitar.



Her first new music since well-received debut EP Wilde Eyes, Steady Hands (out on Black Box/BMG), these new songs represent everything that the provocative emerging musician is about: finding freedom through some good old-fashioned rock n’ roll.



It’s been a busy 2019 for JJ Wilde, who cut her teeth on the road opening for The Struts, The Glorious Sons, Reignwolf, and Incubus within less than a year from releasing her debut single “Wired”, which was featured on some of Spotify’s most prominent rock playlists, including “New Noise,” “New Music Friday Canada,” and “Fierce Femmes”.



After headlining her first U.S. tour supporting debut EP Wilde Eyes, Steady Hands, she has been confirmed as an opener for Jimmy Eat World’s 2020 Canadian Tour, yet another co-sign from prominent alt-rockers for one of the genre’s most exciting new voices.



Atwood Magazine noted “her electric presence transfers over to dynamic vocals and powerfully expressive guitar work” while Earmilk said “there is an undeniable grit to her voice” and “I understand why she’s often referred to as an alt-rock siren.



If this is truly just the beginning, then I don’t want it to ever end.”



