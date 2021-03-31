Joe Strummer Receives The Royal Treatment From Fender With Two New Guitar Models

Fender commemorates Joe Strummer’s legacy with two new wildly different guitars announced today- a Custom Shop Esquire electric and a Campfire acoustic/electric. There’s also a brand-new range of Strummer-inspired playing accessories from Fender available, including a replica of his favorite guitar strap.

The late Clash guitarist’s legacy as a punk guitar pioneer has only grown since his sudden passing in 2002. A new CD compilation, Assembly, focuses on Strummer’s solo career, with live version of Clash classics performed with his band The Mescaleros, acoustic demos and more. The partnership with Fender highlights Strummer’s love for the guitar.

“Joe’s Fender guitars were a huge part of his life and, of course, his music,” Lucinda Tait, the guitarist’s widow, said in a statement. “Now feels the right time to collaborate with Fender on these commemorative guitars, as we take a moment to reflect on everything Joe and his music achieved. Joe would be immensely proud of them, and excited to hear what they can do in the hands of music lovers around the world.”

The words Campfire acoustic guitar and Joe Strummer might not seem like they fit together, but in fact there is a deep history. Strummer held acoustic campfires every year at the famed Glastonbury Festival and the gatherings become a hotspot for performers to wind down, let loose and pass around guitars and play tunes. It’s a tradition that continues to this day in a designated Strummerville area at the festival.

Fender Joe Strummer Campfire Acoustic

The Joe Strummer Campfire is a small-body acoustic-electric guitar boasting a solid spruce top with mahogany back and sides, a tilt back Fender® headstock and a custom sound hole label with a Campfire logo and star inlays. Other features include matte black finish, nickel hardware and star inlays. The axe works well as beginner guitar but established players and Strummer fans looking for a unique spec from their acoustic guitar will be able to put this to good use. Check out the guitar’s sound in the video below.

On the other end of the spectrum is the ultimate tribute- the Joe Strummer Esquire®, meticulously created by Custom Shop Master Builder Jason Smith. Only 70 units will be made. The guitar will set you back $15k, but the attention to detail may be the swaying point for fans.

Fender Joe Strummer Esquire

The guitar is a faithful reincarnation of Strummer’s guitar of choice during the London Calling and Combat Rock eras. The original guitar’s iconic black racing stripe, “Bourbon Street” sticker and custom relic finish are recreated with stunning detail. Key features include a 2-piece offset seam alder body and a Josephina hand-wound ‘55/’56 bridge pickup wired up to a 3-way switch and ’59 Esquire® wiring. The guitar comes with a certificate of authenticity and a custom pink anvil case with a “Strummer” stencil and leopard print lining.

“Working on this build has been a true honor,” said Jason Smith, Master Builder at the Fender® Custom Shop. “Strummer’s Esquire is one of the most recognizable and revered guitars in the world. This model is much more than a collector’s item – it is packed full of incredible features, from its Schaller mini-tuning machines and ’59 Tele bridge, which can be strung through the body or top loaded through the bridge plate – this bridge which was available exclusively in 1959. I can’t wait to see what these guitars can do out there in the world today.”

Strummer fans can now also get their hands on a range of all-new accessories from Fender®. The range includes a guitar strap which is a recreation of Strummer’s own favorite, featuring faux leopard print animal fur on high-quality leather with foam padding.

• Fender® Joe Strummer Signature Cable ($34.99 USD) – Celebrate Joe Strummer’s unparalleled style and substance with his signature “Know Your Rights” cable. This eclectic instrument cable is designed to be unique — with a lucky 13’ length, Drab Green PVC jacket, and his very own signature on the cable’s shrink wrap. A high-performance cable is a perfect choice for the aspiring punk rocker, street poet, or roving troubadour.

• Fender® Joe Strummer Signature Vintage Strap ($74.99 USD) – A faithful replica of Strummer’s famously used saddle strap. Recreated to model Joe’s favorite personal strap found on his legendary Telecaster®, this strap features faux leopard print animal fur on high-quality leather with foam padding.

• Fender® Joe Strummer Signature “Know Your Rights” Strap – ($29.99 USD) – The “Know Your Rights” polyester strap pays homage to one of Joe’s most poignant and powerful lyrics. Mirroring the artwork from his new album ASSEMBLY, this fully adjustable strap features iconic images of the legend him-self that will inspire you to pick up your guitar and play.

• Fender® Joe Strummer Signature “Know Your Rights” Pick Tin ($11.99 USD) – A “Know Your Rights” collector’s pick tin in honor of the legendary music of Strummer.

For full specs and info on the Joe Strummer line, visit Fender at: https://shop.fender.com/en-US/joe-strummer-collection/?banner=SHOP_20210330.STRUMMER.Carousel.Homepage