Joe Walsh And PRS Guitars Announce A New Limited Edition McCarty 594 Model Guitar

PRS Guitars announces a new limited-edition custom guitar with rock legend Joe Walsh: the McCarty 594 Singlecut Joe Walsh model. Only 200 pieces will be available worldwide.

PRS Guitars Joe Walsh McCarty 594 Limited Edition

In the YouTube video below, Walsh talks about his frustration with new guitars and how the PRS is a completely different beast. Oftentimes he’ll wander into a guitar store and buy a guitar, only to take it home and find it needs work. The new PRS that founder Paul Reed Smith built for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist needs nothing, he says.

“I don’t like new guitars, but out of the box this is absolutely perfect. All the stuff on a new guitar that I always have to try to fix, is already done here. Out of the box. Thank you, Paul.”

Both Walsh and PRS founder Paul Reed Smith each have their own unique personalities which shine through in their individual craft, which makes the partnership a perfect match. Their attention to quality tones in an instrument makes this McCarty 594 a special instrument.

“Joe’s endorsement of the McCarty 594 Singlecut Joe Walsh Limited Edition means the world to me. We work very hard to keep pushing the guitar-making craft forward without losing sight of its rich history. The McCarty models have always embodied that balance, and to have a player like Joe Walsh say we’ve nailed it is heartwarming,” said Paul Reed Smith.

PRS McCarty 594 Singlecut Joe Walsh Limited Edition

The build of the guitar includes a bound, 22-fret, 24.594” scale length Pattern Vintage neck and a slightly thicker back for enhanced tone and sustain. Of special note is a Brazilian rosewood fretboard with stainless steel frets which, the manufacturer says, delivers incredible playability and soulful, vintage tone. Additional personalized appointments include Paul Reed Smith’s handwritten signature on the front of the headstock, and Joe Walsh’s signature on the backplate of each guitar.

Standout features of the McCarty 594 Singlecut Joe Walsh Limited Edition include a PRS 58/15 LT+ pickups, with a focus on clarity, midrange, and vintage character. Pickups on this particular model offer both rich, authentic humbucking tones and nuanced single-coil sounds, along with a push/pull coil tap on the tone controls.

According to PRS, the guitar is intonated the entire length of the neck, and delivers the comfort and joy of a quality vintage guitar.

According to PRS, the guitar is intonated the entire length of the neck, and delivers the comfort and joy of a quality vintage guitar.