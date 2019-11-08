Jordan Davis, Julia Michaels Collaborate on “Cool Anymore”

MCA Nashville’s Jordan Davis has teamed up with GRAMMY-nominated artist Julia Michaels for a new collaboration titled “Cool Anymore.”

Written by Jordan and Julia along with Nicolle Galyon, Ross Copperman and Emily Weisband, the track encourages listeners to let their guard down and just be themselves. Jordan and Julia also premiered a special video for “Cool Anymore” with YouTube today, Nov. 8; watch HERE.

The video was directed by Eric Ryan Anderson, who shot Jordan’s previous videos for his back-to-back No.1 Platinum hits “Singles You Up” and “Take It From Me.”

“‘Cool Anymore’ is a song about not taking things too seriously,” says Jordan. “We spend a lot of time playing shows and it’s easy to get caught up in it, but this song is just a reminder to leave work at work. It’s a job. Enjoy it, go out to do the music thing but then come back and be a husband and a friend.”

“It’s just a fun, chill vibe that has a nice little groove to it and makes you smile and feel good,” adds Julia. “We’re lucky to be able to go home and let loose with the ones we love.”

Jordan’s current single “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” is approaching the Top 20 at country radio and is featured on his debut album, Home State, which has accumulated almost 1 billion streams worldwide. The Louisiana native recently announced his headlining Trouble Town Tour, which will kick off in Milwaukee, Wisc. on Jan. 10 before hiting over 20 additional markets including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Denver withup-and-comers Kassi Ashton and Hailey Whitters on select dates. The tour earns its moniker from Jordan’s new song also titled “Trouble Town;” listen HERE.

Since bursting onto the scene, Jordan continues to impress critics and fans alike. Billboard notes, “from the looks and sounds of it, Jordan Davis is here for the long haul” while All Access says, “Jordan Davis is proving to us that he has no plans to slow down.” Jordan just wrapped opening for Old Dominion on their European tour following a direct support slot on their Make It Sweet Tour earlier this year.

GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels continues to transform the pop music landscape through her identifiably honest lyrics exemplified by her triple-Platinum selling debut single “Issues.” As a songwriter, Julia has co-written 22 titles that have charted on the Billboard Hot 100, including two that rose to No. 1 and twelve that have hit the Top 40. Earlier this year, Julia released Inner Monologue Part 1 and Inner Monologue Part 2, a series of critically acclaimed EPs. Michaels just embarked on her first-ever headlining tour, The Inner Monologue Tour, which follows previous tours with the likes of Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan and P!NK.