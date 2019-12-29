Jordan Mackampa announced his first headline North American tour in addition to performing during SXSW 2020. He will be touring in support of his recently announced debut full length album Foreigner, out March 13 via AWAL. The album sees Jordan scaling fresh heights, adding sumptuous strings, gospel backing vocals and grime influences to his contemporary soul fused with his Congolese roots. His live show is not-to-be-missed, as seen during his recently-wrapped first North American tour supporting Amber Run.

Tickets for the 2020 tour are available now and can be purchase here.

Like the soul greats he grew up with, Mackampamakes music to tell truths as much as entertain. His searing songs are documents of his life as an outsider, his sound a melting pot of cultures that stretch from his birthplace in the Republic of Congo to a hip hop-obsessed childhood in North London to teen years spent immersed in indie-rock in Coventry, UK.

From his breakthrough in 2017 with the protest song “Battlecry” to this autumn’s acclaimed “What Am I“–a modern take on Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On”–Jordan’s powerful message music has grown rapidly in scope and scale, soaking up new influences and becoming more complex. Hear Foreigner‘s singles here: “What Am I” // “Under” // “Parachutes“

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES

03/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

03/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

03/31 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

04/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

04/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

04/08 – Minneapolis, MO @ 7th Street Entry

04/09 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

04/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/11 – Toronto, CA @ The Drake

04/12 – Montreal, CA @ Le Ministère

04/15 – Somerville, MA @ Once Ballroom

04/16 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

04/19 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

04/24 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

04/25 – Cambridge, UK @ Waterbeach Baptist Church

04/26 – Brighton, UK @ Hope & Run

04/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

04/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Mash House

05/01 – Manchester, UK @ YES

05/03 – Middlesbrough, UK @ Westgarth SC

05/05 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

05/06 – London, UK @ Scala

05/10 – Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

05/12 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg Pandora

05/13 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club

05/14 – Rotterdam, NL @ Bird

05/16 – Paris, FR @ Le Nouveau Casino

05/17 – Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

05/19 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

05/20 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

05/21 – Munich, DE @ Feirwerk

05/22 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

05/24 – Zurich, CH @ Papiersaal