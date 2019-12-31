Today, sister trio Joseph release a shimmering new video for “NYE” just in time to ring in 2020. The visual features the sisters partying and serving looks amidst a balloon, glitter and confetti-filled room. “I know we’ll make it another year / but I don’t know how,” they muse as the disco ball spins and sparkles above their sequin-studded figures.



Recently, Joseph released a pair of stripped-back reinventions of tracks from their celebrated new album ‘Good Luck, Kid’ that came out this fall on ATO Records. Shining a light on the pristine vocal harmonies that put them on the map, Joseph have re-imagined “NYE” and “Without You” to stunning effect. Joseph will release additional stripped back versions of songs from ‘Good Luck, Kid’ in the new year.

The sisters are set to appear on BBC 2’s Jools Holland’s Hootenanny in the U.K. for New Year’s alongside Brittany Howard, Stormzy and Stereophonics and will also bring their musicality to life on an upcoming episode of PBS’ The Kate. Along with two special performances this month — WXRT’s Holiday Jam in Chicago with the Lumineers and Portland’s Live Wire Radio — the sisters will once again hit the road in 2020 for another leg of their North American tour; see below for a full list of dates.



Read more and listen to “Without You” (Trio Sessions Vol. 1) via American Songwriter, here.

JOSEPH 2020 U.S. TOUR DATES:

Friday, Feb 7 — Washington’s — Fort Collins, CO

Saturday, Feb 8 — Fox Theatre — Boulder, CO

Sunday, Feb 9 — Bluebird — Denver, CO

Tuesday, Feb 11 — Madrid Theatre — Kansas City, MO

Wednesday, Feb 12 — Delmar Hall — St. Louis, MO

Friday, Feb 14 — Majestic Theatre — Madison, WI

Saturday, Feb 15 — Turner Hall — Milwaukee, WI

Sunday, Feb 16 — The Vogue — Indianapolis, IN

Tuesday, Feb 18 — Mercury Ballroom — Louisville, KY

Thursday, Feb 20 — Bijou Theatre — Knoxville, TN

Friday, Feb 21 — Terminal West — Atlanta, GA

Saturday, Feb 22 — Saturn — Birmingham, AL

Tuesday, Feb 25 — House of Blues — Houston, TX

Wednesday, Feb 26 — Aztec Theatre — San Antonio, TX

Friday, Feb 28 — Meow Wolf — Santa Fe, NM

Saturday, Feb 29 — Crescent Ballroom — Phoenix, AZ

Monday, Mar 2 — Mystic Theatre — Petaluma, CA

Wednesday, Mar 4 — Spanish Ballroom @ McMenamins Elks Temple — Tacoma, WA

Thursday, Mar 5 — Spanish Ballroom @ McMenamins Elks Temple — Tacoma, WA

Saturday, Mar 7 — Sessions Music Hall — Eugene, OR

Sunday, Mar 8 — Tower Theatre — Bend, OR

Monday, Mar 9 — Knitting Factory — Boise, ID

Wednesday, Mar 11 — The Commonwealth Room — Salt Lake City, UT