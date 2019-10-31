Saturday, November 2, 2019
Journey, Pretenders to Tour Together in 2020

Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) & Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead singer) – have set an extensive North American tour in 2020 with the PRETENDERS that will feature all new production and hits from start to finish.

The 60+ date tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Friday, May 15, through Saturday, September 12, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 8, at 10 AM. All times are local. A full listing of tour dates can be found below. 

Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history,  as well as Pretenders’ hits such as “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road,” and many more. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Monday, November 4, at 10 AM through Thursday, November 7, at 10 PM. Citi and other local presales will start on November 5, at 10 AM.  A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. 

The PRETENDERS cross the bridge between punk, new wave and pop music like no other band, with genre-defining songs like “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang” and “Don’t Get Me Wrong.” The band has sold over 25 million albums and founder & leader Chrissie Hynde is one of contemporary music’s greatest songwriters. Chrissie’s 2015 memoir Reckless: My Life As a Pretender, was hailed by the New York Times upon its release as “honest and distinctive… a love letter to rock and roll.” After delivering 2016’s unflinchingly head-strong Alone album (produced by the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach), the Pretenders continue to tour worldwide. 

While JOURNEY is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music. Since the group’s formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.  Their Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times-Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified award holders. The band continues to tour and record into the 21st century, performing concerts for millions of fans worldwide, and received the prestigious Billboard “Legends of Live” touring award.  2018’s massive co-headlining tour with Def Leppard was the band’s most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold.

In 2017, Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In March 2019, Journey released a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo, featuring the first-ever performances of the band’s “Escape” and “Frontiers” albums in their entireties. Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, and is the subject of the award-winning documentary, “Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey.”  

JOURNEY with PRETENDERS 2020 Tour Dates

FRI15-MayRidgefield, WASunlight Supply Amphitheater
SAT16-MayGeorge, WAGorge Amphitheatre
MON18-MayVancouver, BCRogers Arena
WED20-MayBoise, IDExtraMile Arena
THU21-MayWest Valley City, UTUSANA Amphitheatre
SAT23-MayInglewood, CAForum
SUN24-MayChula Vista, CANorth Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
TUE26-MayAnaheim, CAHonda Center
WED27-MayConcord, CAConcord Pavilion
FRI29-MayWheatland, CAToyota Amphitheatre
SAT30-MayMountain View, CAShoreline Amphitheatre
MON1-JunPhoenix, AZAk-Chin Pavilion
TUE2-JunAlbuquerque, NMIsleta Amphitheater
THU4-JunDenver, COPepsi Center
SAT6-JunEast Troy, MIAlpine Valley Music Theatre
SUN7-JunSt. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center
TUE9-JunSioux Falls, SDDenny Sanford PREMIER Center
WED10-JunDes Moines, IAWells Fargo Arena
FRI19-JunOklahoma City, OKChesapeake Energy Arena
SAT20-JunDurant, OKChoctaw Grand Theater*
MON22-JunRogers, ARWalmart AMP
WED24-JunMemphis, TNFedExForum
FRI26-JunMaryland Heights, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
SAT27-JunNoblesville, INRuoff Home Mortgage Music Center
MON29-JunCincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center
TUE30-JunCuyahoga Falls OHBlossom Music Center
THU2-JulMoline, ILTaxSlayer Center
FRI3-JulTinley Park, ILHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
SUN5-JulClarkston, MIDTE Energy Music Theatre
WED8-JulGrand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena
FRI10-JulColumbus, OHNationwide Arena
SAT11-JulBurgettstown, PAKeyBank Pavilion
MON13-JulToronto, ONBudweiser Stage
TUE14-JulQuebec City, PQVideotron Center
FRI17-JulHartford, CTXFINITY Theatre
SAT18-JulDarien Center, NYDarien Lake Performing Arts Center
WED29-JulMansfield, MAXfinity Center
THU30-JulWantagh, NYNorthwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
SAT1-AugSaratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center
SUN2-AugBristow, VAJiffy Lube Live
TUE4-AugHolmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
WED5-AugCamden, NJBB&T Pavilion
FRI7-AugVirginia Beach, VAVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach 
SAT8-AugCharlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion
MON10-AugRaleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
WED12-AugNashville, TNBridgestone Arena
THU13-AugAtlanta, GACellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
FRI21-AugTampa, FLMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds 
SAT22-AugWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
MON24-AugJacksonville, FLVyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
WED26-AugOrange Beach, ALThe Wharf
THU27-AugNew Orleans, LASmoothie King Center*
SAT29-AugBossier City, LACenturyLink Center
SUN30-AugDallas, TXDos Equis Pavilion
WED2-SepSan Antonio, TXAT&T Center
THU3-SepCorpus Christi, TXAmerican Bank Center Arena
SAT5-SepThe Woodlands, TXCynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
WED9-SepLexington, KYRupp Arena
FRI11-SepHershey, PAHersheypark Stadium
SAT12-SepBethel, NYBethel Woods Center for the Arts

*Not promoted by Live Nation.

