Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) & Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead singer) – have set an extensive North American tour in 2020 with the PRETENDERS that will feature all new production and hits from start to finish.

The 60+ date tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Friday, May 15, through Saturday, September 12, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 8, at 10 AM. All times are local. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.

Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history, as well as Pretenders’ hits such as “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road,” and many more. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Monday, November 4, at 10 AM through Thursday, November 7, at 10 PM. Citi and other local presales will start on November 5, at 10 AM. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more.

The PRETENDERS cross the bridge between punk, new wave and pop music like no other band, with genre-defining songs like “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang” and “Don’t Get Me Wrong.” The band has sold over 25 million albums and founder & leader Chrissie Hynde is one of contemporary music’s greatest songwriters. Chrissie’s 2015 memoir Reckless: My Life As a Pretender, was hailed by the New York Times upon its release as “honest and distinctive… a love letter to rock and roll.” After delivering 2016’s unflinchingly head-strong Alone album (produced by the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach), the Pretenders continue to tour worldwide.

While JOURNEY is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music. Since the group’s formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally. Their Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times-Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified award holders. The band continues to tour and record into the 21st century, performing concerts for millions of fans worldwide, and received the prestigious Billboard “Legends of Live” touring award. 2018’s massive co-headlining tour with Def Leppard was the band’s most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold.

In 2017, Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In March 2019, Journey released a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo, featuring the first-ever performances of the band’s “Escape” and “Frontiers” albums in their entireties. Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, and is the subject of the award-winning documentary, “Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey.”

JOURNEY with PRETENDERS 2020 Tour Dates:

FRI 15-May Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater SAT 16-May George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre MON 18-May Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena WED 20-May Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena THU 21-May West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre SAT 23-May Inglewood, CA Forum SUN 24-May Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre TUE 26-May Anaheim, CA Honda Center WED 27-May Concord, CA Concord Pavilion FRI 29-May Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre SAT 30-May Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre MON 1-Jun Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion TUE 2-Jun Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater THU 4-Jun Denver, CO Pepsi Center SAT 6-Jun East Troy, MI Alpine Valley Music Theatre SUN 7-Jun St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center TUE 9-Jun Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center WED 10-Jun Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena FRI 19-Jun Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena SAT 20-Jun Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater* MON 22-Jun Rogers, AR Walmart AMP WED 24-Jun Memphis, TN FedExForum FRI 26-Jun Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO SAT 27-Jun Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center MON 29-Jun Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center TUE 30-Jun Cuyahoga Falls OH Blossom Music Center THU 2-Jul Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center FRI 3-Jul Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL SUN 5-Jul Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre WED 8-Jul Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena FRI 10-Jul Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena SAT 11-Jul Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion MON 13-Jul Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage TUE 14-Jul Quebec City, PQ Videotron Center FRI 17-Jul Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre SAT 18-Jul Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center WED 29-Jul Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center THU 30-Jul Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater SAT 1-Aug Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center SUN 2-Aug Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live TUE 4-Aug Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center WED 5-Aug Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion FRI 7-Aug Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach SAT 8-Aug Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion MON 10-Aug Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek WED 12-Aug Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena THU 13-Aug Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood FRI 21-Aug Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds SAT 22-Aug West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds MON 24-Aug Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena WED 26-Aug Orange Beach, AL The Wharf THU 27-Aug New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center* SAT 29-Aug Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center SUN 30-Aug Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion WED 2-Sep San Antonio, TX AT&T Center THU 3-Sep Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center Arena SAT 5-Sep The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion WED 9-Sep Lexington, KY Rupp Arena FRI 11-Sep Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium SAT 12-Sep Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

