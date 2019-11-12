SESAC celebrated its songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed country and Americana songs at the company’s annual Nashville Music Awards, at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum.

Justin Ebach was named SESAC’s Songwriter of the Year for the second time, taking home his first award in 2017. Ebach’s chart-topping hits from the past year include “Good Girl,” recorded by Dustin Lynch and “Here Tonight,” recorded by Brett Young. The longest running No. 1 Country Airplay song of 2019, “Beautiful Crazy,” co-written by Wyatt Durrette III, published by Rosest Music, and recorded by Luke Combs was named SESAC Song of the Year. Warner Chappell Music took home the Publisher of the Year accolade during the event, after previously winning the award in 2017.

Dustin Lynch was on hand to present Ebach with his award for Songwriter of the Year, and Song of the Year andPublisher of the Year awards were presented by SESAC executives Shannan Hatch and Sam Kling. Eric Church surprised his co-writer, Ray Wylie Hubbard, as he presented him with the award for his song “Desperate Man.”

The awards ceremony kicked off with a lot of energy as Blanco Brown performed his debut smash “The Git Up.” Jimmie Allen provided a moving rendition of his record-breaking debut single “Best Shot” on piano, alongside co-writer and fellow award winner Josh London. Ray Wylie Hubbard took the stage last to perform Eric Church’s “Desperate Man,” which he co-wrote with Church.

The festive event, hosted by Shannan Hatch, SESAC’s Vice President of Creative Services, honored top songwriters and publishers behind the year’s biggest hits in the genres of country and Americana. More than 500 songwriters, publishers, and industry professionals attended the awards celebration, sponsored in part by Sound Royalties, SunTrust, Sweetwater, Bose and Jostens.

Country Awards:

“BACK TO LIFE”

Written by:

Cary Barlowe, Niko Moon

Published by:

Bennetts Dad Songs, Niko Moon Publishing, Roc Nation US Music, Song of Rhythm House Black, Warner Chappell Music

Recorded by:

Rascal Flatts

“BEAUTIFUL CRAZY”

Written by:

Wyatt Durrette III

Published by:

Rosest Music

Recorded by:

Luke Combs

“BEST SHOT”

Written by:

Jimmie Allen, Josh London

Published by:

Castle Bound Music, Red Lining Music, Sony/ATV Lakeview, Songs of Downtown

Recorded by:

Jimmie Allen

“BLUE TACOMA”

Written by:

Casey Brown

Published by:

Not Just Another Song Publishing, So Essential Tunes

Recorded by:

Russell Dickerson

“BUY MY OWN DRINKS”

Written by:

Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland

Published by:

Hatchoooo Music Publishing, Legends Of Magic Mustang Music, Music Of Platinum Pen, Thunder Cookie, Wild Wild Wild West Songs, BMG Silver Songs US

Recorded by:

Runaway June

“DESPERATE MAN”

Written by:

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Published by:

Snake Farm Publishing, BMG Silver Songs US

Recorded by:

Eric Church

“DRUNK ME”

Written by:

Justin Wilson

Published by:

Legends Of Magic Mustang Music, Somebody Play It Again Music, BMG Silver Songs US

Recorded by:

Mitchell Tenpenny

“GIRL LIKE YOU”

Written by:

Michael Tyler, Jaron Boyer

Published by:

peertunes LTD, MTNOIZE, Jaron Boyer Music

Recorded by:

Jason Aldean

“GOOD GIRL”

Written by:

Justin Ebach

Published by:

Curb Wordspring Music, Memory Days, Warner Chappell Music

Recorded by:

Dustin Lynch

“HANGIN’ ON”

Written by:

Josh Hoge

Published by:

EMI Foray Music, Write 2 Be Free Music

Recorded by:

Chris Young

“HERE TONIGHT”

Written by:

Justin Ebach

Published by:

Curb Wordspring Music, Memory Days, Warner Chappell Music

Recorded by:

Brett Young

“MILLIONAIRE”

Written by:

Kevin Welch

Published by:

Spur 66 Music, Universal Tunes

Recorded by:

Chris Stapleton

“RAISED ON COUNTRY”

Written by:

Cary Barlowe

Published by:

Bennetts Dad Songs, Roc Nation US Music, Song of Rhythm House Black, Warner Chappell Music

Recorded by:

Chris Young

“RUMOR”

Written and Recorded by:

Lee Brice

“TALK YOU OUT OF IT”

Written by:

Alysa Vanderheym

Published by:

Castle Bound Music, Songs of Downtown

Recorded by:

Florida Georgia Line

Americana Awards:

“NOT MANY MILES TO GO”

Written by:

Rosanne Cash

Published by:

Chelcait Music, Words & Music Songs

Recorded by:

Rosanne Cash

“HIGH STEPPIN'”

Written by:

Scott Avett, Seth Avett, Bob Crawford

Published by:

Ramseur Family Fold Music, NemoIVMusic, First Big Snow Publishing, Truth Comes True Publishing

Recorded by:

The Avett Brothers

“NONE’YA”

Written by:

Hayes Carll, Allison Moorer

Published by:

Highway 87 Publishing, Bernard House Music, BMG Silver Songs US, Songs of Downtown

Recorded by:

Hayes Carll

“TIMES LIKE THESE”

Written by:

Hayes Carll

Published by:

Highway 87 Publishing, BMG Silver Songs US

Recorded by:

Hayes Carll

About SESAC PRO:

SESAC Performing Rights Organization is the second oldest PRO in the U.S. It drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. SESAC represents over 30,000 songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including artists such as Adele, Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, David Crosby, Rosanne Cash, Mariah Carey, Kesha, Lalah Hathaway, Christophe Beck, Gabriel Mann and many more. SESAC is a leader and innovator in music licensing that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through SESAC PRO and its affiliates including The Harry Fox Agency, Rumblefish, and Mint Digital Services. SESAC Holdings has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.

