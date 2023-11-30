Kacey Musgraves and Poet Boyfriend of Two Years Have Reportedly Broken Up

Kacey Musgraves and her boyfriend of two years, poet Cole Schafer, have split up, according to Us Weekly. The magazine reports that an exclusive source revealed to them that Musgraves, 35, and Schafer, 29, “weren’t seeing eye to eye in terms of where they are in life right now and decided to end things.”

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that according to its sources, the couple have been broken up “for at least a month,” that they apparently have also stopped following each other on Instagram.

Musgraves and Schafer were rumored to have begun dating in 2021, and in June of that year their relationship was confirmed when Schafer posted a photo on his Instagram of himself and Musgraves hugging, along with the note, “I’m trying like hell not to write about her.”

Over the next couple of years, Musgraves and Schafer posted a number of messages on their Instagram pages expressing their love and respect for each other.

In February of 2022, Schafer gushed about Musgraves following the award-winning country singer playing a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“She’s the most naturally gifted human I’ve been around,” he wrote, “But besides [that], what impresses me most about her, is that she’s the same human when she’s talking to my mother, my father, my grandfather, my brothers or my best friend Jack, as she is when she’s talking to an arena filled with 15,000 people (save for maybe the exploding fiery heart and a few of the other lovely theatrics).”

He added, “So, all that to say, Kace didn’t just sell out The Garden. She sold out The Garden in the same way she’s built her entire career: by being completely and unapologetically herself. And, you know, that’s really something.”

Meanwhile, on Schafer’s 29th birthday this past January 5, Musgraves wrote, “Happiest birthday to the brightest flame in my world. I love you, @cole_schafer. You are such a fixture in the lives of all the people who are lucky enough to really know you.”

The note continued, “So grateful for all the laughs and adventures, deep talks, ego checks, wise advice, forehead kisses, the books you recommend, your late night ‘oh I just whipped this up’ and somehow it’s extremely gourmet pasta (like, actually Michelin star) situations, the gorgeous way you observe the world and the words that follow. And mostly your unabashed, full-throttle vulnerability which is easily the sexiest thing about you … I can’t wait to see what this year brings to you.”

A couple of weeks ago, Musgraves posted an Instagram message that featured a series of photos and video clips, including a clip of a group of Kacey’s friends or family members having dinner together, with Schafer nowhere in sight.

The post also included a photo of a card with an affirmation by Guru Deva that reads, “You deserve the best. Never feel unworthy or not justified in having the best. I tell you, this is your heritage; but, you have to accept it. You have to expect it; you have to claim it. To do so is not demanding too much.

Prior to her relationship with Schafer, Musgraves was married to fellow country artist Ruston Kelly from 2017 to 2020.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Americana Music Association )