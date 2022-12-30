Kanye West is Reportedly Missing

According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing.

The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.

Wrote The New York Post, “The rumors about the 45-year-old mogul’s whereabouts began to spread after a tweet sent by Daily Loud, who wrote: ‘Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find [sic] for weeks according to his ex-business manager.’”

“As a general matter, we have had difficulty confirming the best current address of Kanye West,” the court filing made by St. John said.

The filing adds, “For Mr. West, despite our diligent efforts, we were unable to ascertain his current residential address, and therefore, have not yet made attempts to serve him personally. Instead, we have attempted to service him by mail at multiple possible addresses.”

According to reports, St. John has tried to serve West at his homes in Hidden Hills, Malibu and Calabasas, California. West was last seen publicly on December 18, when he was photographed taking two of his kids to church.

West, of course, has been surrounded in controversy after antisemitic and pro-Nazi comments he made of late. In early December, West appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars program to talk about his latest string of controversies including the antisemitic comments that got him dropped by all his major sponsors.

In the middle of the discussion, a masked West seemed to express support for Nazis and Hitler. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” he said. “Also Hitler was born Christian. I like Hitler.”

West has since been dropped by Adidas, Gap and others for his antisemitic remarks.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic