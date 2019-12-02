Monday, December 2, 2019
Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square Announces First Ever Comedy Tour

Keifer Thompson – one half of platinum-selling Country duo Thompson Square – officially enters the world of comedy as he announces 13 tour dates in early 2020. The Reviver Entertainment artist rolled out new comedic material back in August at Nashville’s Zanies Comedy Night Club before a rowdy sold-out crowd. Keifer hosted the night – appropriately titled “Laughs and Lyrics” – and presented his unique brand of song-oriented comedy including hilarious songs like “Ain’t No Branches on My Family Tree” and “Die-M-C-A.”  For tickets and more information, click here

“My first comedy tour? What?! This is crazy and so exciting. Performing stand-up comedy is something I’ve always dreamed of doing and here we are. So, grab your tickets, and yourself, and come. Let’s laugh.”

Since August 2018, Keifer has been cutting his teeth on the comedy circuit, securing a regular performance slot at Zanies Comedy Night Club and appearing at Stand Up Live in Huntsville, AL, as well as the legendary Comic Strip Live in New York City. 

Keifer Thompson Comedy Dates

DateVenueCity / State
January 8Diamond Jo Casino Dubuque, IA
January 9Sondheim Center Fairfield, IA
January 10Penguins Comedy ClubCedar Rapids, IA
January 11Penguins Comedy ClubCedar Rapids, IA
January 20Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club @ The Hard RockAtlantic City, NJ
January 21Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club @ The Hard RockAtlantic City, NJ
January 22Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club @ The Hard RockAtlantic City, NJ
January 23Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club @ The Hard RockAtlantic City, NJ
January 30Funnybone Comedy Club Des Moines, IA
January 31Funnybone Comedy Club Des Moines, IA
February 1Funnybone Comedy Club Des Moines, IA
February 20Kansas Crossings CasinoPittsburg, KS
March 5Del Lago Casino Waterloo, NY

