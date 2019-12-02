Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square Announces First Ever Comedy Tour

Keifer Thompson – one half of platinum-selling Country duo Thompson Square – officially enters the world of comedy as he announces 13 tour dates in early 2020. The Reviver Entertainment artist rolled out new comedic material back in August at Nashville’s Zanies Comedy Night Club before a rowdy sold-out crowd. Keifer hosted the night – appropriately titled “Laughs and Lyrics” – and presented his unique brand of song-oriented comedy including hilarious songs like “Ain’t No Branches on My Family Tree” and “Die-M-C-A.” For tickets and more information, click here.

“My first comedy tour? What?! This is crazy and so exciting. Performing stand-up comedy is something I’ve always dreamed of doing and here we are. So, grab your tickets, and yourself, and come. Let’s laugh.”

Since August 2018, Keifer has been cutting his teeth on the comedy circuit, securing a regular performance slot at Zanies Comedy Night Club and appearing at Stand Up Live in Huntsville, AL, as well as the legendary Comic Strip Live in New York City.

Keifer Thompson Comedy Dates

Date Venue City / State January 8 Diamond Jo Casino Dubuque, IA January 9 Sondheim Center Fairfield, IA January 10 Penguins Comedy Club Cedar Rapids, IA January 11 Penguins Comedy Club Cedar Rapids, IA January 20 Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club @ The Hard Rock Atlantic City, NJ January 21 Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club @ The Hard Rock Atlantic City, NJ January 22 Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club @ The Hard Rock Atlantic City, NJ January 23 Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club @ The Hard Rock Atlantic City, NJ January 30 Funnybone Comedy Club Des Moines, IA January 31 Funnybone Comedy Club Des Moines, IA February 1 Funnybone Comedy Club Des Moines, IA February 20 Kansas Crossings Casino Pittsburg, KS March 5 Del Lago Casino Waterloo, NY