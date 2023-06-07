Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Will Not Be Touring to Promote Her New Album

Kelly Clarkson has announced that she will not be embarking on any tours in order to promote her forthcoming album, Chemistry. Clarkson made her announcement shortly after releasing the new single, “i hate love,” which featured Steve Martin on Banjo.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the video announcement, Clarkson revealed that she will refrain from touring because of her commitments to her children and her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Now, fans of the beloved country singer and one-time American Idol winner can only see her perform live at her Las Vegas residency.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Collaborates with Steve Martin on New Song “i hate love”

In the video, Clarkson said, “I don’t know if y’all have noticed, but I have like a nine-to-fiver. I have a job that’s a lot of work and takes time. And I also have kids. They’re in school, and I get really tied down to those things. We are trying to figure out what the possibilities are in certain parts of our calendar … But it’s really these ten shows in Vegas.”

Chemistry will be released on June 23. Currently, Clarkson’s Vegas residency is made up of 10 shows. The residency begins on July 28 and 29 at the Bakkt Theater and continues through August 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 18, and 19.

Clarkson seems to have a happy family life, residing in a California mansion with her two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander. Clarkson’s children are from her marriage to her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Although Clarkson moved from Nashville to Los Angeles for her talk show, she has recently revealed she will be relocating her show and her family to New York City.

Clarkson recently spoke to TalkShopLive about her upcoming move, saying, “I talked to them because I was like, ‘Guys, I need you to know what’s happening. It’s either I’m not going to be able to continue the show or I gotta go East Coast.’ My family is East Coast, they’re North Carolina based. So it was one of those things where I just had to.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic





