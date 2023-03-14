Kid Rock’s music holds a special place in many hearts. Nostalgic hits like “All Summer Long” and “Picture” are all-time favorites for some and will take you back to the good ol’ days. If you’re curious about which guitars Kid Rock used to record some of your favorite songs, look no further.

Here are 7 guitars spotted at gigs or in music videos. Add these guitars to your gear wishlist or order one today.

The Scoop:

A Fender Strat is a must for every musician. Strats have been a favorite electric guitar for decades now. Some notable artists who got their hands on a Strat when they were teens and in their early 20s are Buddy Holly, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Kid Rock has used a Starburst Fender Strat performing “Only God Knows Why.” He’s also pictured on the cover of Early Morning Stoned Pimp holding a Strat.

Key Features:

This Strat is under $900 and can be found at Guitar Center. It’s one of the most affordable guitars Kid Rock has used. The Strat has a gloss-finish alder body, a 25.5-inch scale, and a maple neck and fingerboard. It’s equipped with single-coil pickups, a 5-way switch, and a 2-point fulcrum tremolo bridge design.

The Scoop:

This is probably one of the coolest electric guitars out there. And to no surprise, it’s a Gibson. The guitar screams ’70s rock. We love it. Not only have you likely seen Kid Rock play it, but you’ve definitely seen some greats like Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Slash, and even Jack White. In this YouTube video, you can see Kid Rock performing with a Gibson Flying V.

Key Features:

The double-cutaway mahogany body is gorgeous. The iconic ’70s guitar has a rosewood fingerboard and slim taper neck shape, which is a great neck shape for preventing fatigue! Many guitarists love it. It is almost $2,500, but if you’re interested, consider what Guitar Center can do to help you. Many musicians opt for Guitar Center credit cards for easy interest-free payments.

The Scoop:

It’s a classic Gibson that everyone should know about by now. It’s known for its big body and rich and warm tone and has definitely been used by many of your favorites including Jimmy Page and George Harrison. Kid Rock was spotted using this guitar at a show in 2008. It’s the ultimate gift to any singer-songwriter, or any electric guitarist interested in an acoustic they’ll cherish for years.

Key Features:

The guitar’s bright sunburst finish, square-shoulder dreadnought body, and solid Sitka spruce top are iconic. It sounds crisp and is a great pick for folk and rock music. A happy guitarist gave it 5 stars and wrote, “Outstanding!!!!!! I am so satisfied with this purchase. Out of the box Perfect set up. The guitar hums that mid-range that has clarity but resonant and responsive. The mahogany back and sides give it the sustain and humm. The whole top vibrates. Unbelievable. One guitar for life yes.”

The Scoop:

Gibson’s ES-175 is known for being an absolute workhorse in the jazz, blues, and rock genre. Iconics such as Scotty Moore and Elvis Presley used this guitar often. Kid Rock was spotted using this guitar years ago. It’s rare and unique. So yes, it’s pretty hard to find brand new. Some sellers will price a used one anywhere between $2,500-$5,000. The guitar ceased production, but keep your fingers crossed for a reissue.

Key Features:

You will pay several thousand dollars for a used one. (The hollow body guitar is a sought-after archtop). But be sure to keep an eye out for one in the meantime, or get it in excellent vintage condition from a seller on Reverb. The finish cracks do not go through the wood. The neck is straight and plays nicely.

Note: some links to Reverb may be sold by the time you get here, but no worries, Reverb has plenty of used options. You can also visit your local vintage shop and see what’s in stock there.

The Scoop:

This vintage guitar has also been seen in the hands of Beck and Anthony Kiedis. It has a masonite body and rosewood fingerboard and weighs under 6 pounds. It’s comfortable to play and is rare Kid Rock was spotted it using it at a performance 20 years ago.

Key Features:

Here’s another used guitar up for grabs. The pots and tube sockets are clean. It plays well! There are the usual signs of age, but nothing too crazy. A major perk is that the shipping is free. Also, a great thing about Reverb is that you can make an offer to the seller. We also think $800 is a fair price.

The Scoop:

Every bluegrass or country music guitarist needs to consider this guitar. This resonator-style guitar has been made famous at the Grand Ole Opry by some of the greats and generations after. Kid Rock uses this same guitar in the music video for “Only God Knows Why.”

Key Features:

Classic features you’ll love are the flame maple laminate top, the back, and the sides. They give a natural sound, and the modern circular sound holds give great acoustic projection. The nickel-plated Dobro cone and fan provide a timeless resonator tone. It’s a beautiful guitar. Get it at Sweetwater for under $500.

The Scoop:

You can find Kid Rock using this same guitar in the official music video for “Jackson, Mississippi.” Other fantastic musicians that were spotted with this guitar at Johnny Marr, Joe Walsh, and even John Lennon. The guitar is known for its beautiful orange stain and gloss urethane finish.

Key Features:

Features to note are the single cutaway body, the ebony fretboard, and Filter’Tron pickups (which has been said that George Harrison and Neil Young used often, and of course the legendary Chet Atkins). So, if you’re playing folk, blues, or rock, you’ll love the sound of this guitar. Channel your inner old-school Nashville country star with it.

You can see Kid Rock (and even some of these very same guitars) in person this summer. Kid Rock recently announced a summer tour with Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and more. The tour kicks off on Friday, June 23 in Austin and ends in Detroit on July 14. You can get tickets at TicketMaster, StubHub, and TicketClub. Grab them before they sell out.

Setlist FM’s latest Kid Rock setlists include 16-song sets, with 3 songs included in the encore. You’ll definitely hear all of your favorites including “Devil Without a Cause,” “All Summer Long, “Cowboy,” and “Only God Knows Why.”

Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images