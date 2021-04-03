Korg Reissues Their Legendary MS-20 Monophonic Synthesizer

The highly coveted Korg MS-20 Monophonic Synthesizer, first introduced in 1978, is reissued for 2021 in four limited-edition colors.

The new MS-20 is a 37-key classic analog monosynth with patch bay, external signal processor, MIDI IN and USB. It a 1:1 scale recreation that models the legendary sounds of the original while adding new features as well.

Korg MS-20

The original MS-20 was a significant step for Korg’s evolution as a synthesizer brand in the 1970’s, gaining loyal followers and users. After falling out of production for years, Korg brought back several variations in the 2010’s, including a mini-sized reissue, a software synthesizer plugin and a DIY kit version. The new MS-220 represents Korg’s commitment to respecting its synthesizer heritage and faithfully carrying on the analog circuit technology that they’ve developed over the years.

Full specs, taken from Korgs’ announcement, follow:

Korg MS-20 in new limited edition colors

KORG MS-20 FS features & specs:

• Full-sized 37-note (3-octave) MS-20 keyboard made by KORG

• Four different color variations in a powder-coated finish (green, white, blue, black)

• Provides two types of MS-20 filter: early model and late model

• Faithfully reproduces the analog circuitry of the original

• 2VCO / 2VCA / 2VCF / 2EG / 1LFO structure

• External Signal Processor (ESP) to process an external signal

• Patching system provides an extremely high degree of sound creation

• MIDI IN connector and USB port for keyboard and DAW MIDI connectivity

• AC adaptor

• The original is reproduced in every detail, including the package finish, owner’s manual and settings chart

• Main Controllers: Control Wheel (center click), Momentary switch

• Input/Output: SIGNAL IN jack (mono phone jack), SIGNAL OUT jack (mono phone jack, 2Vp-p output, 3.5 k ohm), PHONES jack (stereo phone jack, 33 ohm, 48mW), DC12V jack, MINI IN jack, USB connector (type B)

• Power Supply: DC12V

• Dimensions (W x D x H): 22.56″ x 12.44″ x 9.76″ (573 mm x 316 mm x 248 mm)

• Weight: 13.89 lbs. (6.3 kg)

• Included Items: AC adapter (12 V/1.5 A), 10 quarter-inch patch cables

MS-20 FS shares other specifications and features with MS-20 mini.

All four KORG MS-20 FS models are now available with U.S. MAP pricing of $1399.99.

