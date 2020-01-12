Kramer, the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand is coming back, shredding all rules and boundaries in 2020 with a new energy, a new image, new guitar collections and new artist collaborations. The ‘Made to Rock Hard’ Kramer Original and Modern Collections span entry-level and intermediate guitars to professional offerings across our entire line, including the USA assembled Custom Graphic Collection–hand-painted by legendary Kramer graphic artists. “We are leveling-up and giving hard rock and heavy metal shredders what they want as we launch new collections and artist collaborations during Winter NAMM 2020,” says Cesar Gueikian, Chief Merchant Officer of Gibson.

Visit the new MADE TO ROCK HARD Kramer Collection in Anaheim, CA (January 15-19) in Ballroom A (3rd Floor). For more information on Kramer, visit: www.kramerguitars.com.

Kramer’s Original Collection will include the Icon, Baretta, Pacer, Focus, and SM-1whereas, the Modern Collection will feature the Assault, Striker, Nite-V, Bass and more. Early artist collaborations for Kramer include the Tracii Guns “Gunstar Voyager,”the Charlie Parra “Vanguard” and the Dave Sabo “Snake-Baretta” with much more to come.

“We’re shining a light on Kramer’s legacy of premium, performance-focused instruments and bringing the brand back to basics, starting with our iconic models and legendary artists,” says Aljon Go, Product Development Manager of Epiphone and Kramer.

“I play the guitars my heroes play, and those guitars are Gibson’s,” says Tracii Guns from L.A. Guns. “As the future has arrived now, I have designed the ultimate metal guitar with Kramer Guitars loudly and proudly called the Kramer Gunstar for my shredding friends.”

“Being part of the Gibson family is a dream come true, as most of my favorite guitar players play these iconic instruments,” adds Charlie Parra of Difonia. “When I play a Les Paul, Flying V or a Vanguard, it’s unreal and motivating at the same time. I’m currently working on being able to motivate and inspire new players to reach their goals and I trust that the new 24 fret Vanguard axe will take me there. If you’re into classic or modern shredding, this is your guitar.”

Snake Sabo recounts the story of forming Skid Row, getting his Snake Kramer and of what reconnecting with Gibson means to him “It was 1985, I was working at a music store in Tom’s River, NJ. Rachel Bolan and I were putting Skid Row together, building a following and I was able to get a Kramer factory tour. I was blown away at how great the guitars were and how cool the company was. I had an idea for a guitar with a single humbucker in the bridge, one volume and one tone knob, a black Floyd Rose and a killer paint job. There was an artist in the area by the name of Dennis Kline that did incredible air brushing. I got him to come up with the snake rising out of a grave. And I was able to convince the people at Kramer to take this idea and put it on a Kramer Baretta and that’s the story of my Kramer Snake guitar. More than 30 years later, my friend Todd Harapiak, –now a Gibson TV Producer–reached out to me asking if we could do a run of this guitar. I got to meet with the new Gibson team, tour the factory in Nashville and meet the people that create some of the most amazing guitars on the planet. Cesar showed me how they were restoring the Gibson brand as the premier guitar in the world. I was blown away! And that way of thinking is across the board with Epiphone and Kramer as well. The attention to detail and adherence to the legacy is profound. I’ve never had a signature guitar, so to say I’m humbled would be an understatement. When I put the Snake guitar away 25 years ago, I never thought it would be resurrected, much less through a Kramer (Gibson) partnership! I’m so proud and grateful to be a part of this and the history this represents. I hope it brings the same amount of joy to guitarists out there as it does to me.”