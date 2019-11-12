Ahead of the release of OCEAN this Friday (11/15), CMA nominated group Lady Antebellum will dive headfirst into their anticipated album release through BMLG Records with national television performances and stacked fan events.

Tomorrow night during The 53rd Annual CMA Awards (11/13 at 7:00P CT on ABC), Lady A will perform an unforgettable collaboration with Halsey featuring the album’s lead single and Top 10 climbing hit “What If I Never Get Over You.” The group will then head to New York City to perform on TODAY (11/15 at 7:00A ET/CT on NBC) before immersing fans deeper into the new music through an exclusive 360 interactive Ocean Experience presented by Amazon Music, open for a limited time Friday and Saturday at Lightbox in NYC ahead of an exclusive celebratory livestream performance Saturday at 11:00A CT (11/16 on Amazon Music’s Facebook).

Continuing to showcase their new “mix of honest, heartfelt tracks with danceable tunes” (Entertainment Tonight), Lady A will also stop by CMT Hot 20 Countdown on Saturday (11/16 at 8:00A CT on CMT) before exclusive fan performances Monday for an iHeartCountry Album Release Party (11/18 at 6:00P CT on iHeart Country’s YouTube). Additionally, the band will perform the album’s title-track on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (11/19 on CBS at 10:35P CT).

Today, demonstrating “the band’s harmonies with more-vulnerable-than-ever lyrics at the forefront” (Billboard), the confessional “Be Patient With My Love” is available at all digital retailers. Fans can also now watch a stirring performance of the new song here: https://LadyAntebellum.lnk.to/BPWMLacousticvid

Over the course of their decade-plus career, Lady Antebellum has become one of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success with nine No. One hits while ushering in more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold, with over 4 billion digital streams. Known for their 9X PLATINUM hit “Need You Now” which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod. For more information on new music, visit ladyantebellum.com.