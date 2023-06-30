Lady A’s Charles Kelley Celebrates One Year Sober

Charles Kelley is celebrating a significant milestone as he reaches one year of sobriety. Kelley shared the good news on his Instagram story, writing, “One year sober today,” with a praying hands emoji.

Videos by American Songwriter

Last August, Kelley publicly discussed his journey towards sobriety, leading Lady A to postpone their “Request Line Tour” to prioritize his health.

“We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.⁣,” the band said at the time of the announcement.

Kelley has continuously shared his experiences in several interviews and also expressed his journey through his ballad, “As Far As You Could,” which serves as a farewell to alcohol. He also unveiled a video demonstrating the song’s profound impact on audiences.

RELATED: Lady A’s Charles Kelley Gets Standing Ovation with Goodbye Letter to Alcohol “As Far As You Could” at Tour Kickoff

Speaking with CBS Mornings alongside his wife, the singer revealed that he “couldn’t do it without her [Cassie Kelley] support. I do feel a lot of love.”

“I’m really proud of him,” Cassie said during the interview. “It’s not easy to walk through. And it’s not easy to, you know, stay connected and to just put your head down and do the work because it is a lot of work. And, you know, because he keeps showing up every day, I get to keep showing up every day, and our family gets to be intact so I’m really, really proud of him.”

In April, the singer shared a beautiful message to his fans, thanking them for their support and for understanding the time off he needed for his recovery journey.

“Tomorrow is the day! Kick off with two nights at @theryman on the @ladya #requestlinetour ! I wanna thank all the fans who understood when I needed to take some time off to work on myself and push back the tour. I can say for certain that the show we have been able to create is the most personal and thorough show we’ve ever had in our 17 year career,” he wrote.

“I hope you all can come and share a moment with us on the road this year. Much love to @davehaywoodla and @hillaryscottla and all the band and crew and team and family that helped get me to this point. Feeling beyond grateful!”

(Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM)