Larkin Poe Share Video, Announce Tour to Celebrate Grammy Nomination

GRAMMY® Award-nominated sister duo Larkin Poe have announced today’s premiere of the new official video for “Mississippi,” a song from their self-produced chart-topping and now Grammy-nominated album Venom & Faith, out now via Tricki-Woo Records. “Mississippi” is streaming now via YouTube. Billboard premiered the video earlier today with an exclusive Q&A.

“When you boil it down, ‘Mississippi’ is a love letter to the musical heritage of the southern United States,” says guitarist/lead singer Rebecca Lovell. “As sisters born in Tennessee and raised in Georgia, American Roots and Blues music is the currency of our soul and, Megan and I want our songs to express that connection. We shot the music video in Nashville at our local Jumbo 24 Hour Coin Laundry with two incredible videographers, Andy Snyder and Sean O’Halloran. Andy and Sean both shoot year-round with Keith Urban – we made friends with them in 2018 when we were touring as part of KU’s ‘Graffiti U’ tour – so we feel lucky that they were free make a video with us in one of their rare moments at home. Getting to enjoy the smell of clean laundry while also shooting a music video was definitely a first.”

Larkin Poe will spend much of 2020 on the road, with wide-ranging tour dates around the globe spanning headline shows, festival appearances, and much more. The Georgia-bred, Nashville-based duo’s eagerly anticipated U.S. tour begins March 14 at North Little Rock, AR’s University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College and then travels through early April. An epic world tour will follow, including stops in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. For complete details, please visit www.larkinpoe.com. Larkin Poe are currently working on their next album, which is due to be released in 2020.

LARKIN POE

WORLD TOUR 2020

FEBRUARY

8 – Mumbai, India – Mahindra Blues Festival

27 – March 2 – Port Everglades, FL – Rock Legends Cruise

MARCH

13 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

14 – North Little Rock, AR – University of Arkansas: Pulaski Technical College

18 – Jackson, WY – Center for the Arts

25 – 29 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest

27 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

APRIL

1 – Boston, MA – Royale

2 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

3 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

5 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Bay Blues Festival

11 – Tyagarah, Australia – Byron Bay Bluesfest

13 – Tyagarah, Australia – Byron Bay Bluesfest

15 – Sydney, Australia – Factory Theatre

16 – Richmond, Australia – The Corner Hotel

18 – Auckland, New Zealand – Powerstation

19 – Christchurch, New Zealand – James Hay Theatre

21 – Tokyo, Japan – duo Music Exchange

24 – Atlanta, GA – Sweetwater 420 Festival

25 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

MAY

1 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute

2 – Dublin, Ireland – Button Factory

3 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – SWG3 Studio Warehouse

5 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Ritz Manchester

6 – Bristol, United Kingdom – SWX

7 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Empire Shepherds Bush

9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

10 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

12 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

13 – Paris, France – Le Trianon

15 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo

16 – Madrid, Spain – Sala But

19 – Milano, Italy – Santeria Toscana 31

20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Dynamo

22 – München, Germany – Technikum München

23 – Wien, Austria – WUK

25 – Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar

26 – Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s Neue Welt

27 – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle

29 – København V, Denmark – VEGA

30 – Göteborg, Sweden – Restaurang Trädgårn

31 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller Music Hall

JUNE

2 – Stockholm, Sweden – Berns

JULY

12 – Weert, Netherlands – Bospop Festival

17 – 19 – Peer, Belgium – Blues Peer Festival

In a genre as storied as American roots and soul, Larkin Poe made a mark all their own with the 2018 release of their fourth album Venom & Faith, which has just earned the sister duo their first ever GRAMMY® Award nomination for “Best Contemporary Blues Album.” Recorded in Nashville in 2018, in between headline shows, festival dates such as Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, and a featured guest performer spot on Keith Urban’s Graffiti U world tour, the album reached #1 on Billboard’s “Top Blues Albums” chart amidst critical acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, Taste of Country, Paste, NPR, Uncut, and many more.

“As independent, self-produced artists, we feel incredibly honored and empowered to have received this Grammy nomination,” says slide guitarist/singer Megan Lovell. “As sisters, we invested so much of ourselves into this project with our engineer, Roger Alan Nichols, so to get recognition for all of our hard work feels really good. We really appreciate the support of Blues lovers around the world who have gathered around us in 2019 as we continue to push the genre of Roots American music.”

Venom & Faith is highlighted by such extraordinary singles as “Honey Honey,” “Bleach Blonde Bottle Blues,” and “Hard Time Killing Floor Blues,” all of which are joined by official companion videos streaming now at the official Larkin Poe YouTube channel.

Since forming in 2010, Larkin Poe has proven a formidable duo both in and out of the studio. In 2014, producer T-Bone Burnett enlisted Rebecca and Megan for Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes, a project that also saw contributions from Marcus Mumford (Mumford & Sons) Elvis Costello, Jim James (My Morning Jacket), Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes), and Rhiannon Giddens. 2017’s Peach showcased the Lowell sisters’ mastery in orchestrating, harmonizing and breathing new life into the musical heritage of their upbringing, earning a Blues Music Award nomination for “Best Emerging Artist Album” alongside international critical applause.

Steeped in the traditions of Southern music but determined to create their own modern-day depiction of blues-based roots rock, Larkin Poe have been hailed for their confident, soulful live performances, including performances at such esteemed festivals as Glastonbury (twice) and Newport Folk Festival, stints both supporting and backing Elvis Costello and Conor Oberst, and tours alongside the likes of Gary Clark Jr. Rebecca and Megan were also members of the all-star backing band for the 2017 MusiCares Person Of The Year tribute honoring Tom Petty (also organized by Burnett) alongside Jakob Dylan, Jackson Browne, Elle King, Lucinda Williams, Gary Clark Jr., Don Henley, and Randy Newman.