Hotly-tipped in the UK, Larkins look poised to become the definitive Manchester band for a new era of fans. They’ve already earned major tastemaker support from Jack Saunders at Radio 1 and Zane Lowe at Beats 1, along with plays at BBC Introducing and Radio X. The band kick-started the year in style by featuring in NME’s list of the essential new artists of 2020, where they were recommended for fans of Blossoms, Chvrches and Imagine Dragons.

The quartet are quickly building a community and cult following around their music. This is especially true in their home city, where they’ll become the first Manchesterband to sell-out the 2600-capacity Academy 1 venue before releasing their debut album in over 50 years. Last year saw Larkins sell out Manchester’s Albert Hall, a show that was captured in an accompanying live document. They also played the Reading and Leeds Festivals before they completed an expansive 30 date UK and Ireland tour. Their next UK tour, scheduled in April, will see them play the biggest venues of their career to date.

Larkins will play the following shows, which culminate with their second visit to SXSW:

MARCH

12th – Toronto, Canada -The Monarch

14th – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Zone One

16th – 21st – Austin, TX – SXSW

24th – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

‘TV Dream’ is dynamic calling card for the traits which have fans falling over their spell. An explosion of melody and emotion topped by a towering hook that sounds destined to fill arenas, ‘TV Dream’ also captures the power of frontman Josh Noble’s lyrics. It provides a bright light of positivity in a time in which negative news feels all-consuming. Yet dig a little deeper and you’ll discover that there’s more to the song than is immediately apparent.

Larkins formed after Josh Noble and Dom Want (guitar/synth) started making music together at school, but things really progressed in college. The duo would write song ideas together in their English class, before sneaking into the studio after hours to bring those songs to life. Their sound was broadened when Henry Beach (bass/synth) and Joe Gaskell (drums) were added to the line-up.

Since signing to Good Soldier Records, they’ve also worked with producers including Dan Nigro (Sky Ferreira, Finneas) and Chris Zane (Friendly Fires, Jack Antonoff).