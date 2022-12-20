Last-minute holiday shopping is such a pain—the traffic, parking, and overall ambiance of a mall during this time of year are too much to handle. Skip the mall and let Sweetwater and Guitar Center handle all of your last-minute gifts. Order by December 21 and you’ll have guaranteed Christmas delivery for $5. Order by December 22 for guaranteed Christmas delivery for $10. For 2-day air from Guitar Center, order by noon ET on December 21 and by noon ET on December 22 for next-day air. Keep in mind, these items are going quickly and may be on backorder when you’re ready to purchase.

1. Behringer HM300 Heavy Metal Distortion Pedal

Behringer’s HM300 heavy metal distortion pedal is one of the best affordable pedals to gift this holiday season. This pedal is the ultimate pick for achieving the sound of ’80s heavy metal. Priced right at $29, you won’t break the bank or sacrifice quality (it’s been compared to Boss pedals for a fraction of the price).

2. Sweetwater GearFest Short-sleeve T-shirt – White

A Sweetwater tee is the perfect gift for any musician. Sweetwater is the go-to gear store for many musicians. They’ll enjoy having a new shirt in their T-shirt lineup. Priced under $25, you’ll make your wallet and gift recipient very happy.

3. Musician’s Gear Electric, Acoustic, and Bass Guitar Stand Black

Guitarists usually hang their guitars or place them on a stand. Both are solid options, but if you noticed your favorite guitar player likes to use stands, you can’t go wrong with a new stand. This stand fits electric, acoustic, and bass guitars and it’s under $10. It’s sturdy (made of steel tubing) and has non-slip rubber feet.

4. Vic Firth Classic Baseball Hat

Gift drummers a new hat. Just about every drummer owns a pair of Vic Firth drumsticks, so let them show off some love for Vic Firth. The hat is perfect for casual days to the park, office, or even a gig.

5. Ernie Ball 2004 Earthwood 80/20 Bronze Light Acoustic Guitar Strings

Acoustic guitar strings are always a great gift, especially for the guitarist that has 3+ guitars. Usually, they’re putting off a good ol’ restring. A new set of strings will motivate them to get new strings on their guitar. And well, they might drop everything they’re doing to restring once they see they have new Ernie Ball strings.

6. Hal Leonard The Beatles Complete Guitar Chord Songbook

After a few lessons, many guitarists are ready to start learning a song. How about having access to all 194 songs written by The Beatles? The songbook includes chord symbols, guitar chord boxes, and complete lyrics. It’s the perfect gift for guitarists of all levels.

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.