Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Laura Cortese and The Dance Cards Release a Bittersweet Pop Delight, “Treat You Better”

Macie Bennett

There is so much to be learned from divorcees; wisdom, what not to do, what to do, and how to treat each other in a relationship.  Singer-songwriter Laura Cortese sought out this knowledge after her own heartbreak and it left her with many answers. Answers which she interjected into a new song, “Treat You Better.” 

“‘Treat You Better’ is a song about the complexities of long-term love, obligation, healthy and unhealthy dynamics,” Cortese said.  “I started writing this a few years after I got divorced and was pretty dis-illusioned about finding a partner. 

“I was asking some older friends, that from the outside seemed to have healthy and lovely long-term relationships, questions about their relationships. I found this coincidental link between many of the couples,” she said.  “The morning person gets up and makes the other one coffee and brings it to them in bed. What a great way to start the day with a little extra belief that you are on the same team. Ultimately the song is about examining personal barriers to treating your partner better—how critical and cynical we get, juxtaposed against images of your partner doing nice things for you.” 

At the songs core is a commonality many can identify and connect with and it’s all in the lyrics. The largest component is the leering idea of resentment that can stew in so many relationships.  Cortese portrays cynicism and bitterness in the lightest and most human way possible, making “Treat you Better” a relatable song focused on reality but not the aggressive nature of the situation.  To support the dynamic portrayal of conflicting ideologies about bitterness and love is the upbeat pitter-patter pop elements streamed throughout the track, aligned with a clear cut and bittersweet narrative.

Cortese’s new record appropriately titled Bitter Better tentatively out late April, Early May on Compass records showcases talented multi-instrumentalist and producer Sam Kassirer.  Together they aimed to create an album that is focused on spontaneity, capturing each moment. To help them along was engineer D. James Goodwin who aimed to recontextualize the ideas and shape their string band sound. 

Toasting a new sound and song, Cortese and The Dance Cards will join fellow indie group The Mountain Goats on the road as a supporting act for their US Tour, in April.  

TOUR DATES:
* All Shows from 4/24 – 5/15 w/The Mountain Goats
Thu, 16 Apr New York, NY – Rockwood Music Hall
Fri, 17 Apr  Hopewell, NJ – Hopewell Theater, 
Fri, 24 Apr  Cambridge, MA – Club Passim  – 2 CD RELEASE shows at 7PM and 9:30PM
Wed, 26 Feb   Gent, Belgium – De Centrale            
Sun, 1 Mar      Gent, Belgium – De Centrale        
Thu, 5 Mar      Gent, Belgium – Trefpunt                 
Thu, 2 Apr       Gent, Belgium – Trefpunt        
Sun, 26 Apr     Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel         
Mon, 27 Apr    Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse   
Tue, 28 Apr     Birmingham, AL – Saturn    
Thu, 30 Apr    San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger      
Fri, 1 May       Austin, TX  – Mohawk Austin             
Sat, 2 May      Austin, TX  – Mohawk Austin 
Sun, 3 May     Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall           
Wed, 6 May    Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf          
Thu, 7 May     Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf             
Fri, 8 May       Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater      
Sat, 9 May      Denver, CO- Bluebird Theater       
Sun, 10 May   Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s       
Wed, 13 May  Evanston, IL – Space            
Thu, 14 May   Evanston, IL – Space            
Fri, 15 May     Milwaukee, WI –  Pabst Theater                  
Sat, 16 May    Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre     


