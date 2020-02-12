There is so much to be learned from divorcees; wisdom, what not to do, what to do, and how to treat each other in a relationship. Singer-songwriter Laura Cortese sought out this knowledge after her own heartbreak and it left her with many answers. Answers which she interjected into a new song, “Treat You Better.”

“‘Treat You Better’ is a song about the complexities of long-term love, obligation, healthy and unhealthy dynamics,” Cortese said. “I started writing this a few years after I got divorced and was pretty dis-illusioned about finding a partner.

“I was asking some older friends, that from the outside seemed to have healthy and lovely long-term relationships, questions about their relationships. I found this coincidental link between many of the couples,” she said. “The morning person gets up and makes the other one coffee and brings it to them in bed. What a great way to start the day with a little extra belief that you are on the same team. Ultimately the song is about examining personal barriers to treating your partner better—how critical and cynical we get, juxtaposed against images of your partner doing nice things for you.”

At the songs core is a commonality many can identify and connect with and it’s all in the lyrics. The largest component is the leering idea of resentment that can stew in so many relationships. Cortese portrays cynicism and bitterness in the lightest and most human way possible, making “Treat you Better” a relatable song focused on reality but not the aggressive nature of the situation. To support the dynamic portrayal of conflicting ideologies about bitterness and love is the upbeat pitter-patter pop elements streamed throughout the track, aligned with a clear cut and bittersweet narrative.

Cortese’s new record appropriately titled Bitter Better tentatively out late April, Early May on Compass records showcases talented multi-instrumentalist and producer Sam Kassirer. Together they aimed to create an album that is focused on spontaneity, capturing each moment. To help them along was engineer D. James Goodwin who aimed to recontextualize the ideas and shape their string band sound.

Toasting a new sound and song, Cortese and The Dance Cards will join fellow indie group The Mountain Goats on the road as a supporting act for their US Tour, in April.

TOUR DATES:

* All Shows from 4/24 – 5/15 w/The Mountain Goats

Thu, 16 Apr New York, NY – Rockwood Music Hall

Fri, 17 Apr Hopewell, NJ – Hopewell Theater,

Fri, 24 Apr Cambridge, MA – Club Passim – 2 CD RELEASE shows at 7PM and 9:30PM

Wed, 26 Feb Gent, Belgium – De Centrale

Sun, 1 Mar Gent, Belgium – De Centrale

Thu, 5 Mar Gent, Belgium – Trefpunt

Thu, 2 Apr Gent, Belgium – Trefpunt

Sun, 26 Apr Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Mon, 27 Apr Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Tue, 28 Apr Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Thu, 30 Apr San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Fri, 1 May Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin

Sat, 2 May Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin

Sun, 3 May Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Wed, 6 May Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Thu, 7 May Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Fri, 8 May Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

Sat, 9 May Denver, CO- Bluebird Theater

Sun, 10 May Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

Wed, 13 May Evanston, IL – Space

Thu, 14 May Evanston, IL – Space

Fri, 15 May Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

Sat, 16 May Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre



