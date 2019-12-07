Award-winning singer/actress Laura Dreyfuss has announced today’s premiere of a new official video for her extraordinary single, “Better Drugs,” which was directed by Nada Stjepanovic.

This year has seen Dreyfuss drawing rapturous attention for her performance as McAfee Westbrook in Netflix’s blockbuster new series, The Politician, including feature interviews in Marie Claire, Entertainment Weekly, O: The Oprah Magazine, Collider, Playbill, Cosmopolitan, W, and PEOPLE, among others. Perhaps ELLE said it best: “It’s a star-making role (outside of Broadway) for Dreyfuss.

Produced by American Authors guitarist James Adam Shelley and his production partner, Michel Heyaca (Tinashe, Nick Jonas), “Better Drugs (Feat. Beau Young Prince)” serves as a remarkable introduction to a captivating new talent fueled by a unique outlook on what music can and should truly mean. Hailed for her breakthrough performance in the Tony® Award-winning Broadway phenomenon Dear Evan Hansenas well as TV roles including Madison McCarthy in Glee Season 6 and Netflix’ acclaimed The Politician, the multi-talented New Jersey native blends soulful vocals, electric pop hooks, and a distinctly personal brand of lyrical songcraft.

Dreyfuss’ dazzling turn co-starring as Zoe Murphy in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansenearned her both a GRAMMY® Award (for the Dear Evan Hansen: Original Broadway Cast Recording) as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for her part in the cast’s powerful performance of “You Will Be Found” on NBC’s TODAY.

Currently hard at work on her full-length debut album whilst also continuing her busy acting career, Dreyfuss will soon unveil a series of select concert performances. For updates and much more, please visit www.loladremusic.com.