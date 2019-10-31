LEE ROCKER of The Stray Cats fame today has released a new self-written-and produced single and video, “Dog House Shuffle,” via his label Upright Records (distributed through Orchard). The single and video premiered via Billboard.



“‘Dog House Shuffle’ is a song that I had a blast writing and thinking about,” says the bassist, singer and songwriter. “It’s just plain fun! It’s really my tribute to the original rocking bass players that have influenced me so much. These guys are in a way the unsung heroes of rockabilly and early rock. We’ve incorporated these players into this video.”

Elaborates ROCKER about the legendary musicians who are seen in the video: “Bill Black was Elvis Presley’s bassman–he drove the mystery train groove that helped break the king Elvis Presley. Also included in the video is the genius of bass players, Willie Dixon. Marshall Grant is in there as a member of the Tennessee Two with Johnny Cash. Dorsey ‘Rockabilly Boogie’ Burnette and my dear friend Carl Perkins with his bass slapping brother Jay– these were the architects of rock and roll. Me and the Stray Cats can trace parts of our sound back to these players. I just gotta say (quoting the song’s lyrics), ‘Put that old guitar right back in that case/Now it’s the time I’m gunna slap the bass.’ Let’s have some fun with the ‘Dog House Shuffle.'” The video also features ROCKER and his musicians recording the track and cool cartoon animation.

Musicians joining ROCKER (vocal, string bass) on the single are Buzz Campbell (guitar, backing vocal), Larry Mitchell (drums, percussion), Justin Rocker (acoustic guitar, backing vocal), and Joey Eight (piano, harmonica and backing vocal).

ROCKER recently revealed his 2020U.K. dates following his previously announced 2019/2020 U.S. and Canadatour. Coming off this year’s Stray Cats 40th anniversary tour with red-hot shows and their critically acclaimed album 40 (Surfdog Records), ROCKER and his band will perform Stray Cats hits including “Rock This Town,” “Stray Cat Strut” and “Sexy and 17” as well as slamming renditions of songs from his many solo albums. See his full touring itinerary below. This past summer, LEE ROCKER toured America as part of The Stray Cats from August 2-September 1(presented by SiriusXM) on the heels of the band’s June and July overseas shows where he “muscled his double bass as he dropped, dragged, straddled, slapped and swung it with mastery” (Big Takeover, 8/19/19).

In a multiple-page feature in the new Bass Player magazine (December 2019), ROCKER is asked about his ability to come up with fresh rockabilly bass-lines. He says: “I’m still discovering things. I still have revelations: ‘how did I not think of this before?’ There are a lot of different rhythms and slaps, and different ways to walk your bass-lines. There’s only 12 notes but there’s an infinite number of ways to play them.”

DATE LOCATION VENUE 2019: U.S. and Canada Tour Fri 11/1 High Point, NC High Point Theatre Sat 11/2 Buford, GA Buford Community Center, Town Park & Theatre Sat 11/16 Gilbert, AZ Higley Center Performing Arts Sat 11/23 Rancho Cucamonga, CA Lewis Family Playhouse at the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center Wed 12/11 St. Catharines, Ontario FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre Thu 12/12 Kingston, Ontario The Grand Theater Fri 12/13 Oakville, Ontario Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 2020: U.S. and Canada Tour Thu 1/16 Columbus, GA RiverCenter for the Performing Arts Thu 2/6 Akron, OH Edwin J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall Fri 2/7 Fairfield, OH Fairfield Community Arts Center Sat 2/8 Bloomington, IL Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts Sat 2/15 Ashwaubenon, WI Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center Sat 3/21 Delray Beach, FL Old School Square Pavillion Sat 3/28 Longview, TX S.E. Belcher Jr. Performance Center Fri 5/1 Monroe, WI Monroe Arts Center Sat 5/2 Hartford, WI Ruth A. Knoll Theater (Schauer Presents) Sat 5/9 Bel Air, MD Harford Community College Fri 5/15 Wilmington, NC Thalian Hall 2020: U.K. Tour Wed 11/4 Glasgow, U.K. Barrowland Ballroom Thu 11/5 Newcastle, U.K. Northumbria Institute Fri 11/6 Manchester, U.K. Manchester Academy 2 Sat 11/7 Bristol, U.K. The Anson Rooms Sun 11/8 London, U.K. The Garage