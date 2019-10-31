Saturday, November 2, 2019
Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats Releases Solo Single and Video for “Dog House Shuffle”

American Songwriter

LEE ROCKER of The Stray Cats fame today has released a new self-written-and produced single and video, “Dog House Shuffle,” via his label Upright Records (distributed through Orchard). The single and video premiered via Billboard.


“‘Dog House Shuffle’ is a song that I had a blast writing and thinking about,” says the bassist, singer and songwriter. “It’s just plain fun!  It’s really my tribute to the original rocking bass players that have influenced me so much. These guys are in a way the unsung heroes of rockabilly and early rock. We’ve incorporated these players into this video.” 

Elaborates ROCKER about the legendary musicians who are seen in the video: “Bill Black was Elvis Presley’s bassman–he drove the mystery train groove that helped break the king Elvis Presley. Also included in the video is the genius of bass players, Willie Dixon. Marshall Grant is in there as a member of the Tennessee Two with Johnny Cash. Dorsey ‘Rockabilly Boogie’ Burnette and my dear friend Carl Perkins with his bass slapping brother Jay– these were the architects of rock and roll. Me and the Stray Cats can trace parts of our sound back to these players. I just gotta say (quoting the song’s lyrics), ‘Put that old guitar right back in that case/Now it’s the time I’m gunna slap the bass.’ Let’s have some fun with the ‘Dog House Shuffle.'” The video also features ROCKER and his musicians recording the track and cool cartoon animation. 

Musicians joining ROCKER (vocal, string bass) on the single are Buzz Campbell (guitar, backing vocal), Larry Mitchell (drums, percussion), Justin Rocker (acoustic guitar, backing vocal), and Joey Eight (piano, harmonica and backing vocal). 

ROCKER recently revealed his 2020U.K. dates following his previously announced 2019/2020 U.S. and Canadatour. Coming off this year’s Stray Cats 40th anniversary tour with red-hot shows and their critically acclaimed album 40 (Surfdog Records),  ROCKER and his band will perform Stray Cats hits including “Rock This Town,” “Stray Cat Strut” and “Sexy and 17” as well as slamming renditions of songs from his many solo albums. See his full touring itinerary below. This past summer, LEE ROCKER toured America as part of The Stray Cats from August 2-September 1(presented by SiriusXM) on the heels of the band’s June and July overseas shows where he “muscled his double bass as he dropped, dragged, straddled, slapped and swung it with mastery” (Big Takeover, 8/19/19).

In a multiple-page feature in the new Bass Player magazine (December 2019), ROCKER is asked about his ability to come up with fresh rockabilly bass-lines. He says: “I’m still discovering things. I still have revelations: ‘how did I not think of this before?’ There are a lot of different rhythms and slaps, and different ways to walk your bass-lines. There’s only 12 notes but there’s an infinite number of ways to play them.” 

DATELOCATIONVENUE
2019: U.S. and Canada Tour
Fri11/1High Point, NCHigh Point Theatre
Sat11/2Buford, GABuford Community Center, Town Park & Theatre
Sat11/16Gilbert, AZHigley Center Performing Arts
Sat11/23Rancho Cucamonga, CALewis Family Playhouse at the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center
Wed12/11St. Catharines, OntarioFirstOntario Performing Arts Centre
Thu12/12Kingston, OntarioThe Grand Theater
Fri12/13Oakville, OntarioOakville Centre for the Performing Arts
2020: U.S. and Canada Tour
Thu1/16Columbus, GARiverCenter for the Performing Arts
Thu2/6Akron, OHEdwin J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall
Fri2/7Fairfield, OHFairfield Community Arts Center
Sat2/8Bloomington, ILBloomington Center for the Performing Arts
Sat2/15Ashwaubenon, WIAshwaubenon Performing Arts Center
Sat3/21Delray Beach, FLOld School Square Pavillion
Sat3/28Longview, TXS.E. Belcher Jr. Performance Center
Fri5/1Monroe, WIMonroe Arts Center
Sat5/2Hartford, WIRuth A. Knoll Theater (Schauer Presents)
Sat5/9Bel Air, MDHarford Community College
Fri5/15Wilmington, NCThalian Hall
2020: U.K. Tour
Wed11/4Glasgow, U.K.Barrowland Ballroom
Thu11/5Newcastle, U.K.Northumbria Institute
Fri11/6Manchester, U.K.Manchester Academy 2
Sat11/7Bristol, U.K.The Anson Rooms
Sun11/8London, U.K.The Garage
