There’s a breakdown of communication. Whether in love, socio-economic, race, sexual orientation, and beyond, communication is fleeting. It’s something Greek-born, London-based Leon of Athens addresses on his latest single, “Communication,” off his second album Xenos (EMI/Universal).

Known for addressing everything from his own personal struggles to what’s happening in London and worldwide, “Communication” is no different.

Co-written with David Sneddon (Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi), “Communication,” which also features Canadian-Greek artist Katerine Duska, glides along synth-fused dance beats, while addressing the weight of the subject matter in lyrics Ununited in this state … A nation dark in this machine / It illuminates on me, like a devil beside me.

Produced by David Kosten (Marina & The Diamonds, Bat for Lashes), Xenos is a collection of stories Leon of Athens needed to tell from more upbeat “Utopia” and “Fire Inside You” to more shadowy electro-bested “Serpent’s Egg” and sentimental, piano-driven “Letters to My Father.”

Through Xenos, Leon of Athens taps into various emotions, through brooding “Final Moment” and “Moonlight” and a more jovial ode to one of his favorite place on “Corfu.”