As someone with a life that has been full of wandering and adventures in search of seeking a fruitful life, Levi Robin has used music to picture a future. California-born Robin was first bit by the music bug at a young age and hasn’t looked back since, releasing a self-titled debut EP in 2013 and most recently a new single “No Other.”

Along with the single came an animated music video. Released on February 11th, it portrays a similar journey by an old and weathered man who is also searching for a purpose. While on this journey, the old man is tempted by an oasis of vanity and indulgence, but instead chooses to find a deeper meaning in his life. Because it was animated, it needed lots of collaboration to be made possible, so Robin reached out to many people who would bring his dream to life. As a Jewish citizen, Robin worked with the Circle Calendar, who produces original works of the Hebrew Circle Calendar. He also reached out to Abbey Luck, an artist in her own respect, who did a lot of the mind-altering work that isn’t typically seen in music videos. Brian Savelson was also a main contributor in the production.

The song itself is one that cannot be forced into one particular genre, making Robin a very versatile artist. Because he’s very open and versatile, Robin has decided to pull out some of his best work from the past couple of years to create new album ‘Where Night Meets Day.’ As stated, Robin has a very large sample size as to what’s going on the record because of how much he’s written.

This album is heavily rooted in his Jewish beliefs and upbringing, making it a very vulnerable and unique collection. “Much of the album is influenced by my fascination and dedication to the kabbalistic teachings of Torah, though it may not be conveyed in a way the listener expects or recognizes. For one, most everything is written in parable. Also, one might expect spirituality to come with some sort of detached enlightenment, heavenly contentment and unbounded idealism, and that would be true if the soul was in a heavenly world right now, but in truth we are souls embodied in a material world, facing challenges and concealments, tests and tribulations.”

No matter what music you’re a fan of, Levi Robin wants you to relate to his music in a way that it feels like your own. “There is more than just the sound that I am trying to deliver” he says. “These vibrations are carrying a message just for you. When you hear these songs, I hope you don’t hear them as mine. I hope you hear them as your own.”

Robin will be showcasing his newest album on March 3rd at his album release party in New York City at SubCulture. His latest single “No Other” is available on streaming sites everywhere today!