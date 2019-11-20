The nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards have been announced, with past-year breakouts like Lil Nas, Billie Eilish and Lizzo leading the pack of nominees.

All three of the aforementioned artists landed nominations for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist. The Grammy awards will be held on January 26 in Los Angeles.

In the world of country, Tanya Tucker dominated, landing four nominations, including one for Best Country Album for While I’m Livin.’ She also was nominated for Best Country Song and Best Solo Country Performance for “Bring My Flowers Now,” which also got nominated for the multi-genre Song of the Year.

The “Song of the Year” category saw nominations for “Always Remember This Way,” performed by Lady Gaga for the film A Star Is Born (and written by Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna). Also nabbing nominations in this category were Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy (written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell), Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now” (written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker), “Hard Place” by H.E.R. (written by Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. and Rodney Jenkins), Taylor Swift’s “Lover” (written by the artist), “Norman Fucking Rockwell” (written by Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey), “Someone You Loved” (written by Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman), and “Truth Hurts (written by Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John).

In the category for Best Americana Album, J.S. Ondara landed a nomination for Tales of America. Yola grabbed one for Walk Through Fire, and Keb’ Mo’ scored one for Oklahoma. Rounding out the field were nominations for Years to Burn by Calexico and Iron & Wine, and Who Are You Now by Madison Cunningham.

In the category for Best American Roots Performance, Rhiannon Giddens, who appeared on the cover of our July/August edition, snagged a nomination for “I’m On My Way” with her musical partner Francesco Turrisi.

See the full list of nominees below.

Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

HEY, MA

Bon Iver

Bon Iver BJ Burton, Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; BJ Burton, Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer BAD GUY

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer 7 RINGS

Ariana Grande

Charles Anderson, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster &

Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes,

Billy Hickey & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers;

Ariana Grande Charles Anderson, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster & Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Billy Hickey & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer HARD PLACE

H.E.R.

H.E.R. Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, producer; Joseph Hurtado, Jaycen Joshua, Derek Keota & Miki Tsutsumi, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer TALK

Khalid

Khalid Disclosure & Denis Kosiak, producers; Ingmar Carlson, Jon Castelli, Josh Deguzman, John Kercy, Denis Kosiak, Guy Lawrence & Michael Romero, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer OLD TOWN ROAD

Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Andrew “VoxGod” Bolooki & YoungKio, producers; Andrew “VoxGod” Bolooki & Cinco, engineers/mixers; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer TRUTH HURTS

Lizzo

Lizzo Ricky Reed & Tele, producers; Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer SUNFLOWER

Post Malone & Swae Lee

Louis Bell & Carter Lang, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers

2. Album Of The Year

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.

I,I

Bon Iver

Bon Iver Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; BJ Burton, Brad Cook & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL!

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, producers; Jack Antonoff & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters; John Greenham, mastering engineer THANK U, NEXT

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Tommy Brown, Ilya, Max Martin & Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers; Tommy Brown, Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer I USED TO KNOW HER

H.E.R.

H.E.R. David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R., Walter Jones & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Sam Ashworth, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris & H.E.R., songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer 7

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Montero Lamar Hill, songwriter; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)

Lizzo

Lizzo Ricky Reed, producer; Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer FATHER OF THE BRIDE

Vampire Weekend

Ezra Koenig & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; John DeBold, Chris Kasych, Takemasa Kosaka, Ariel Rechtshaid & Hiroya Takayama, engineers/mixers; Ezra Koenig, songwriter; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer

3. Song Of The Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY

Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga) BAD GUY

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) BRING MY FLOWERS NOW

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) HARD PLACE

Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.) LOVER

Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift) NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL

Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey) SOMEONE YOU LOVED

Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi) TRUTH HURTS

4. Best New Artist

An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

BLACK PUMAS



BILLIE EILISH



LIL NAS X



LIZZO



MAGGIE ROGERS



ROSALÍA



TANK AND THE BANGAS



YOLA

POP

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

SPIRIT

Beyoncé BAD GUY

Billie Eilish 7 RINGS

Ariana Grande TRUTH HURTS

Lizzo YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN

Taylor Swift

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

BOYFRIEND

Ariana Grande & Social House SUCKER

Jonas Brothers OLD TOWN ROAD

Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus SUNFLOWER

Post Malone & Swae Lee SEÑORITA

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

SÌ

Andrea Bocelli LOVE (DELUXE EDITION)

Michael Bublé LOOK NOW

Elvis Costello & The Imposters A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS

John Legend WALLS

Barbra Streisand

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.

THE LION KING: THE GIFT

Beyoncé WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Billie Eilish THANK U, NEXT

Ariana Grande NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT

Ed Sheeran LOVER

Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

9. Best Dance Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

LINKED

Bonobo

Bonobo Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer GOT TO KEEP ON

The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers PIECE OF YOUR HEART

Meduza Featuring Goodboys

Meduza Featuring Goodboys Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers UNDERWATER

RÜFÜS DU SOL

RÜFÜS DU SOL Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer MIDNIGHT HOUR

Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Boys Noize & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer

10. Best Dance/Electronic Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

LP5

Apparat NO GEOGRAPHY

The Chemical Brothers HI THIS IS FLUME (MIXTAPE)

Flume SOLACE

RÜFÜS DU SOL WEATHER

Tycho

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

ANCESTRAL RECALL

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah STAR PEOPLE NATION

Theo Croker BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC!

Mark Guiliana ELEVATE

Lettuce METTAVOLUTION

Rodrigo y Gabriela

ROCK

12. Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

PRETTY WASTE

Bones UK THIS LAND

Gary Clark Jr. HISTORY REPEATS

Brittany Howard WOMAN

Karen O & Danger Mouse TOO BAD

Rival Sons

13. Best Metal Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

ASTOROLUS – THE GREAT OCTOPUS

Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi HUMANICIDE

Death Angel BOW DOWN

I Prevail UNLEASHED

Killswitch Engage 7EMPEST

Tool

14. Best Rock Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

FEAR INOCULUM

Tool, songwriters (Tool) GIVE YOURSELF A TRY

George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975) HARMONY HALL

Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend) HISTORY REPEATS

Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard) THIS LAND

Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

15. Best Rock Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

AMO

Bring Me The Horizon SOCIAL CUES

Cage The Elephant IN THE END

The Cranberries TRAUMA

I Prevail FERAL ROOTS

Rival Sons

ALTERNATIVE

16. Best Alternative Music Album

Vocal or Instrumental.

U.F.O.F.

Big Thief ASSUME FORM

James Blake I,I

Bon Iver FATHER OF THE BRIDE

Vampire Weekend ANIMA

Thom Yorke

R&B

17. Best R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

LOVE AGAIN

Daniel Caesar & Brandy COULD’VE BEEN

H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller EXACTLY HOW I FEEL

Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane ROLL SOME MO

Lucky Daye COME HOME

Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

TIME TODAY

BJ The Chicago Kid STEADY LOVE

India.Arie JEROME

Lizzo REAL GAMES

Lucky Daye BUILT FOR LOVE

PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

19. Best R&B Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

COULD’VE BEEN

Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller) LOOK AT ME NOW

Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King) NO GUIDANCE

Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake) ROLL SOME MO

David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye) SAY SO

PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

20. Best Urban Contemporary Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

APOLLO XXI

Steve Lacy CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)

Lizzo OVERLOAD

Georgia Anne Muldrow SATURN

NAO BEING HUMAN IN PUBLIC

Jessie Reyez

21. Best R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

1123

BJ The Chicago Kid PAINTED

Lucky Daye ELLA MAI

Ella Mai PAUL

PJ Morton VENTURA

Anderson .Paak

RAP

22. Best Rap Performance

For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

MIDDLE CHILD

J. Cole SUGE

DaBaby DOWN BAD

Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy RACKS IN THE MIDDLE

Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy CLOUT

Offset Featuring Cardi B

23. Best Rap/Sung Performance

For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

HIGHER

DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend DRIP TOO HARD

Lil Baby & Gunna PANINI

Lil Nas X BALLIN

Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch THE LONDON

Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

24. Best Rap Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BAD IDEA

Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper) GOLD ROSES

Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake) A LOT

Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) RACKS IN THE MIDDLE

Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy) SUGE

DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

25. Best Rap Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.

REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS III

Dreamville CHAMPIONSHIPS

Meek Mill I AM > I WAS

21 Savage IGOR

Tyler, The Creator THE LOST BOY

YBN Cordae

COUNTRY

26. Best Country Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

ALL YOUR’N

Tyler Childers GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE

Ashley McBryde RIDE ME BACK HOME

Willie Nelson GOD’S COUNTRY

Blake Shelton BRING MY FLOWERS NOW

Tanya Tucker

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

BRAND NEW MAN

Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs I DON’T REMEMBER ME (BEFORE YOU)

Brothers Osborne SPEECHLESS

Dan + Shay THE DAUGHTERS

Little Big Town COMMON

Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

28. Best Country Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE

Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde) IT ALL COMES OUT IN THE WASH

Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert) SOME OF IT

Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church) SPEECHLESS

Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

29. Best Country Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

DESPERATE MAN

Eric Church STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH

Reba McEntire INTERSTATE GOSPEL

Pistol Annies CENTER POINT ROAD

Thomas Rhett WHILE I’M LIVIN’

Tanya Tucker

NEW AGE

30. Best New Age Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

FAIRY DREAMS

David Arkenstone HOMAGE TO KINDNESS

David Darling WINGS

Peter Kater VERVE

Sebastian Plano DEVA

Deva Premal

JAZZ

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.

ELSEWHERE

Melissa Aldana, soloist SOZINHO

Randy Brecker, soloist TOMORROW IS THE QUESTION

Julian Lage, soloist THE WINDUP

Branford Marsalis, soloist SIGHTSEEING

Christian McBride, soloist

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

THIRSTY GHOST

Sara Gazarek LOVE & LIBERATION

Jazzmeia Horn ALONE TOGETHER

Catherine Russell 12 LITTLE SPELLS

Esperanza Spalding SCREENPLAY

The Tierney Sutton Band

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

IN THE KEY OF THE UNIVERSE

Joey DeFrancesco THE SECRET BETWEEN THE SHADOW AND THE SOUL

Branford Marsalis Quartet CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE’S NEW JAWN

Christian McBride FINDING GABRIEL

Brad Mehldau COME WHAT MAY

Joshua Redman Quartet

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

TRIPLE HELIX

Anat Cohen Tentet DANCER IN NOWHERE

Miho Hazama HIDING OUT

Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra THE OMNI-AMERICAN BOOK CLUB

Brian Lynch Big Band ONE DAY WONDER

Terraza Big Band

35. Best Latin Jazz Album

For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

ANTIDOTE

Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band SORTE!: MUSIC BY JOHN FINBURY

Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca UNA NOCHE CON RUBÉN BLADES

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades CARIB

David Sánchez SONERO: THE MUSIC OF ISMAEL RIVERA

Miguel Zenón

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

LOVE THEORY

Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS

Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan

Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters SEE THE LIGHT

Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr



Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr SPEAK THE NAME

Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant



Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.

ONLY JESUS

Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters GOD ONLY KNOWS

for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET

Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION)

Tauren Wells



Tauren Wells RESCUE STORY

Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

38. Best Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

LONG LIVE LOVE

Kirk Franklin GOSHEN

Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers TUNNEL VISION

Gene Moore SETTLE HERE

William Murphy SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM

CeCe Winans

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.

I KNOW A GHOST

Crowder BURN THE SHIPS

for KING & COUNTRY HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET

Danny Gokey THE ELEMENTS

TobyMac HOLY ROAR

Chris Tomlin

40. Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

DEEPER ROOTS: WHERE THE BLUEGRASS GROWS

Steven Curtis Chapman TESTIMONY

Gloria Gaynor DEEPER OCEANS

Joseph Habedank HIS NAME IS JESUS

Tim Menzies GONNA SING, GONNA SHOUT

(Various Artists)

Jerry Salley, Producer

LATIN

41. Best Latin Pop Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

VIDA

Luis Fonsi 11:11

Maluma MONTANER

Ricardo Montaner #ELDISCO

Alejandro Sanz FANTASIA

Sebastian Yatra

42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.

X 100PRE

Bad Bunny OASIS

J Balvin & Bad Bunny INDESTRUCTIBLE

Flor De Toloache ALMADURA

iLe EL MAL QUERER

ROSALÍA

43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

CAMINANDO

Joss Favela PERCEPCIÓN

Intocable POCO A POCO

La Energia Norteña 20 ANIVERSARIO

Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea DE AYER PARA SIEMPRE

Mariachi Los Camperos

44. Best Tropical Latin Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

OPUS

Marc Anthony TIEMPO AL TIEMPO

Luis Enrique + C4 Trio CANDELA

Vicente García LITERAL

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC

Aymée Nuviola

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

45. Best American Roots Performance

For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

SAINT HONESTY

Sara Bareilles FATHER MOUNTAIN

Calexico And Iron & Wine I’M ON MY WAY

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi CALL MY NAME

I’m With Her FARAWAY LOOK

Yola

46. Best American Roots Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BLACK MYSELF

Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters) CALL MY NAME

Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her) CROSSING TO JERUSALEM

Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash) FARAWAY LOOK

Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola) I DON’T WANNA RIDE THE RAILS NO MORE

Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

47. Best Americana Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

YEARS TO BURN

Calexico And Iron & Wine WHO ARE YOU NOW

Madison Cunningham OKLAHOMA

Keb’ Mo’ TALES OF AMERICA

J.S. Ondara WALK THROUGH FIRE

Yola

48. Best Bluegrass Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

TALL FIDDLER

Michael Cleveland LIVE IN PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver TOIL, TEARS & TROUBLE

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys ROYAL TRAVELLER

Missy Raines IF YOU CAN’T STAND THE HEAT

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

49. Best Traditional Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

KINGFISH

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram TALL, DARK & HANDSOME

Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men SITTING ON TOP OF THE BLUES

Bobby Rush BABY, PLEASE COME HOME

Jimmie Vaughan SPECTACULAR CLASS

Jontavious Willis

50. Best Contemporary Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

THIS LAND

Gary Clark Jr. VENOM & FAITH

Larkin Poe BRIGHTER DAYS

Robert Randolph & The Family Band SOMEBODY SAVE ME

Sugaray Rayford KEEP ON

Southern Avenue

51. Best Folk Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

MY FINEST WORK YET

Andrew Bird REARRANGE MY HEART

Che Apalache PATTY GRIFFIN

Patty Griffin EVENING MACHINES

Gregory Alan Isakov FRONT PORCH

Joy Williams

52. Best Regional Roots Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

KALAWAI’ANUI

Amy Hānaiali’i WHEN IT’S COLD – CREE ROUND DANCE SONGS

Northern Cree GOOD TIME

Ranky Tanky RECORDED LIVE AT THE 2019 NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL

Rebirth Brass Band HAWAIIAN LULLABY

(Various Artists)

Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers

REGGAE

53. Best Reggae Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.

RAPTURE

Koffee AS I AM

Julian Marley THE FINAL BATTLE: SLY & ROBBIE VS. ROOTS RADICS

Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics MASS MANIPULATION

Steel Pulse MORE WORK TO BE DONE

Third World

WORLD MUSIC

54. Best World Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

GECE

Altin Gün WHAT HEAT

Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley AFRICAN GIANT

Burna Boy FANM D’AYITI

Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet CELIA

Angelique Kidjo

CHILDREN’S

55. Best Children’s Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

AGELESS SONGS FOR THE CHILD ARCHETYPE

Jon Samson FLYING HIGH!

Caspar Babypants I LOVE RAINY DAYS

Daniel Tashian THE LOVE

Alphabet Rockers WINTERLAND

The Okee Dokee Brothers

SPOKEN WORD

56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

BEASTIE BOYS BOOK

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers BECOMING

Michelle Obama I.V. CATATONIA: 20 YEARS AS A TWO-TIME CANCER SURVIVOR

Eric Alexandrakis MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

John Waters SEKOU ANDREWS & THE STRING THEORY

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

COMEDY

57. Best Comedy Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

QUALITY TIME

Jim Gaffigan RELATABLE

Ellen DeGeneres RIGHT NOW

Aziz Ansari SON OF PATRICIA

Trevor Noah STICKS & STONES

Dave Chappelle

MUSICAL THEATER

58. Best Musical Theater Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

AIN’T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast) HADESTOWN

Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast) THE MUSIC OF HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD – IN FOUR CONTEMPORARY SUITES

Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap) OKLAHOMA!

Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

THE LION KING: THE SONGS

(Various Artists) QUENTIN TARANTINO’S ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

(Various Artists) ROCKETMAN

Taron Egerton SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

(Various Artists) A STAR IS BORN

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Alan Silvestri, composer CHERNOBYL

Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer GAME OF THRONES: SEASON 8

Ramin Djawadi, composer THE LION KING

Hans Zimmer, composer MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Marc Shaiman, composer

61. Best Song Written For Visual Media

A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

THE BALLAD OF THE LONESOME COWBOY

Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton)

Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton) Track from: Toy Story 4 GIRL IN THE MOVIES

Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton)

Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton) Track from: Dumplin’ I’LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION)

Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper) Track from: A Star Is Born SPIRIT

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé) Track from: The Lion King SUSPIRIUM

Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke)

Track from: Suspiria

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

62. Best Instrumental Composition

A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

BEGIN AGAIN

Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza) CRUCIBLE FOR CRISIS

Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band) LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE

Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra) STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE SYMPHONIC SUITE

John Williams, composer (John Williams) WALKIN’ FUNNY

Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BLUE SKIES

Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers) HEDWIG’S THEME

John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams) LA NOVENA

Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra) LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra) MOON RIVER

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

ALL NIGHT LONG

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest) JOLENE

Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek) MARRY ME A LITTLE

Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée) OVER THE RAINBOW

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood) 12 LITTLE SPELLS (THORACIC SPINE)

Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

PACKAGE

65. Best Recording Package

ANÓNIMAS & RESILIENTES

Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue) CHRIS CORNELL

Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell) HOLD THAT TIGER

Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers) I,I

Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver) INTELLEXUAL

Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)

66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

ANIMA

Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke) GOLD IN BRASS AGE

Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray) 1963: NEW DIRECTIONS

Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane) THE RADIO RECORDINGS 1939-1945

Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker) WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE

Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

NOTES

67. Best Album Notes

THE COMPLETE CUBAN JAM SESSIONS

Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists) THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO MALACO

Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists) PEDAL STEEL + FOUR CORNERS

Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band) PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION)

Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger) STAX ’68: A MEMPHIS STORY

Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

HISTORICAL

68. Best Historical Album

THE GIRL FROM CHICKASAW COUNTY – THE COMPLETE CAPITOL MASTERS

Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry) THE GREAT COMEBACK: HOROWITZ AT CARNEGIE HALL

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz) KANKYO ONGAKU: JAPANESE AMBIENT, ENVIRONMENTAL & NEW AGE MUSIC 1980-1990

Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Mcgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists) PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION

Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger) WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE

Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

ALL THESE THINGS

Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl) ELLA MAI

Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai) RUN HOME SLOW

Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers) SCENERY

Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King) WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

JACK ANTONOFF

• Arizona Baby (Kevin Abstract) (A)

• Lover (Taylor Swift) (A)

• Norman F***ing Rockwell! (Lana Del Rey) (A)

• Red Hearse (Red Hearse) (A)​

DAN AUERBACH

• The Angels In Heaven Done Signed My Name (Leo Bud Welch) (A)

• “Let’s Rock” (The Black Keys) (A)

• Mockingbird (The Gibson Brothers) (A)

• Myth Of A Man (Night Beats) (A)

• Southern Gentleman (Dee White) (A)

• Walk Through Fire (Yola) (A)

JOHN HILL

• Heat Of The Summer (Young The Giant) (T)

• Hundred (Khalid) (T)

• No Drug Like Me (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)

• Outta My Head (Khalid With John Mayer) (T)

• Social Cues (Cage The Elephant) (A)

• Superposition (Young The Giant) (T)

• Too Much (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)

• Vertigo (Khalid) (T)

• Zero (From “Ralph Breaks The Internet”) (Imagine Dragons) (T)

FINNEAS

• When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) (A)

RICKY REED

• Almost Free (Fidlar) (A)

• Burning (Maggie Rogers) (T)

• Confidence (X Ambassadors Featuring K.Flay) (T)

• Juice (Lizzo) (T)

• Kingdom Of One (Maren Morris) (T)

• Power Is Power (SZA Featuring The Weekend & Travis Scott) (T)

• Tempo (Lizzo Featuring Missy Elliott) (T)

• Truth Hurts (Lizzo) (T)

• The Wrong Man (Ross Golan) (A)

71. Best Remixed Recording

A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

I RISE (TRACY YOUNG’S PRIDE INTRO RADIO REMIX)

Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna) MOTHER’S DAUGHTER (WUKI REMIX)

Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus) THE ONE (HIGH CONTRAST REMIX)

Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith) SWIM (FORD. REMIX)

Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds) WORK IT (SOULWAX REMIX)

David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)

PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO

72. Best Immersive Audio Album

For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new surround mix of four or more channels. Award to the surround mix engineer, surround producer (if any) and surround mastering engineer (if any).

CHAIN TRIPPING

Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (Yacht) KVERNDOKK: SYMPHONIC DANCES

Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra) LUX

Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor) THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN

Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill) THE SAVIOR

Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

73. Best Engineered Album, Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

AEQUA – ANNA THORVALDSDÓTTIR

Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble) BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) RACHMANINOFF – HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO

Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio) RILEY: SUN RINGS

Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet) WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH

Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

74. Producer Of The Year, Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

BLANTON ALSPAUGH

• Artifacts – The Music Of Michael McGlynn (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale)

• Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Fantaisie Sur La Tempête De Shakespeare (Andrew Davis & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)

• Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

• Duruflé: Complete Choral Works (Robert Simpson & Houston Chamber Choir)

• Glass: Symphony No. 5 (Julian Wachner, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Trinity Youth Chorus, Downtown Voices & Novus NY)

• Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom (Peter Jermihov & PaTRAM Institute Singers)

• Smith, K.: Canticle (Craig Hella Johnson & Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble)

• Visions Take Flight (Mei-Ann Chen & ROCO)

JAMES GINSBURG

• Project W – Works By Diverse Women Composers (Mei-Ann Chen & Chicago Sinfonietta)

• Silenced Voices (Black Oak Ensemble)

• 20th Century Harpsichord Concertos (Jory Vinikour, Scott Speck & Chicago Philharmonic)

• Twentieth Century Oboe Sonatas (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush)

• Winged Creatures & Other Works For Flute, Clarinet, And Orchestra (Anthony McGill, Demarre McGill, Allen Tinkham & Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra)

MARINA A. LEDIN, VICTOR LEDIN

• Bates: Children Of Adam; Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem (Steven Smith, Erin R. Freeman, Richmond Symphony & Chorus)

• The Orchestral Organ (Jan Kraybill)

• The Poetry Of Places (Nadia Shpachenko)

• Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio (Hermitage Piano Trio)

MORTEN LINDBERG

• Himmelborgen (Elisabeth Holte, Kåre Nordstoga & Uranienborg Vokalensemble)

• Kleiberg: Do You Believe In Heather? (Various Artists)

• Ljos (Fauna Vokalkvintett)

• LUX (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

• Trachea (Tone Bianca Sparre Dahl & Schola Cantorum)

• Veneliti (Håkon Daniel Nystedt & Oslo Kammerkor)

• Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

CLASSICAL

75. Best Orchestral Performance

Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) COPLAND: BILLY THE KID; GROHG

Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra) NORMAN: SUSTAIN

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) TRANSATLANTIC

Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra) WEINBERG: SYMPHONIES NOS. 2 & 21

Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

76. Best Opera Recording

Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.

BENJAMIN: LESSONS IN LOVE & VIOLENCE

George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House) BERG: WOZZECK

Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera) CHARPENTIER: LES ARTS FLORISSANTS; LES PLAISIRS DE VERSAILLES

Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble) PICKER: FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus) WAGNER: LOHENGRIN

Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

77. Best Choral Performance

Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

BOYLE: VOYAGES

Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing) DURUFLÉ: COMPLETE CHORAL WORKS

Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir) THE HOPE OF LOVING

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare) SANDER: THE DIVINE LITURGY OF ST. JOHN CHRYSOSTOM

Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers) SMITH, K.: THE ARC IN THE SKY

Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

CERRONE: THE PIECES THAT FALL TO EARTH

Christopher Rountree & Wild Up FREEDOM & FAITH

PUBLIQuartet PERPETULUM

Third Coast Percussion RACHMANINOFF – HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO

Hermitage Piano Trio SHAW: ORANGE

Attacca Quartet

79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

THE BERLIN RECITAL

Yuja Wang HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO

Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra) MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO; FIDDLE DANCE SUITE

Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra) THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN

Jan Kraybill TORKE: SKY, CONCERTO FOR VIOLIN

Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.

THE EDGE OF SILENCE – WORKS FOR VOICE BY GYÖRGY KURTÁG

Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle) HIMMELSMUSIK

Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell) SCHUMANN: LIEDERKREIS OP. 24, KERNER-LIEDER OP. 35

Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist SONGPLAY

Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco) A TE, O CARA

Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

81. Best Classical Compendium

Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

AMERICAN ORIGINALS 1918

John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer LESHNOFF: SYMPHONY NO. 4 ‘HEICHALOS’; GUITAR CONCERTO; STARBURST

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer MELTZER: SONGS AND STRUCTURES

Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers THE POETRY OF PLACES

Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers SAARIAHO: TRUE FIRE; TRANS; CIEL D’HIVER

Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

BERMEL: MIGRATION SERIES FOR JAZZ ENSEMBLE & ORCHESTRA

Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra) HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO

Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra) MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO IN D MAJOR

Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra) NORMAN: SUSTAIN

Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) SHAW: ORANGE

Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet) WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH

Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

83. Best Music Video

Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

WE’VE GOT TO TRY

The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer THIS LAND

Gary Clark Jr.

Gary Clark Jr. Savanah Leaf, video director; Jason Cole, Danielle Hinde & Alicia Martinez, video producers CELLOPHANE

FKA twigs

FKA twigs Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer OLD TOWN ROAD (OFFICIAL MOVIE)

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers GLAD HE’S GONE

Tove Lo

Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Nathan Schottenfels, video producer

84. Best Music Film

For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

HOMECOMING

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer REMEMBER MY NAME

David Crosby

David Crosby A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers BIRTH OF THE COOL

(Miles Davis)

(Miles Davis) Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer SHANGRI-LA

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer ANIMA

Thom Yorke

Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers