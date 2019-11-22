Just in time to kick off the holidays, Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery offers his fans a surprise gift today with the release of “In Between (Acoustic).”

The music video for the acoustic track, directed by Jeff Ray, debuted exclusively today on iHeartCountry station sites and iHeart.com at 9:00 AM (EST). The audio track for “In Between (Acoustic),” produced by McCreery’s bass player Nathan Thomas, is available now. The song and video are the first of three acoustic tracks coming from the country crooner as a new digital EP entitled The Soundcheck Sessions. McCreery will also release an acoustic track in December and January to complete the EP, with iHeartCountry properties continuing to debut the accompanying music videos.



“While I always love performing ‘In Between’ with my full band, I also really have fun when we do a stripped-down version at guitar pulls and radio shows,” said McCreery. “We’ve had so many requests for a recorded version of the acoustic performance, so we decided to make it happen. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do.”



The original version of “In Between” is climbing the country charts, currently positioned at No. 30 on the BillboardCountry Airplay Chart and No. 32 on the Mediabase / Country Aircheck Country Singles Chart. The song, written by McCreery, Frank Rogers, Jessi Alexander and Jonathan Singleton and produced by Rogers, is the third single from the North Carolina native’s No. 1 debuting Seasons Change album which also features his two Platinum-certified No. 1 hits “Five More Minutes” and “This is It.”



“In Between (Acoustic),” as well as the two forthcoming acoustic tracks, were filmed and recorded on the stage of the Cascade Theatre in Redding, California on Sept. 26, during the afternoon before the singer and his band performed a concert there that night. McCreery is accompanied by his guitarists/harmony vocalists Jeffrey Harper and Dylan Rosson on the acoustic tracks.



Austin, Texas-based videographer Ray also directed all of McCreery’s prior videos from Seasons Change including “Five More Minutes,” which is nearing 100 million views; “This is It,” which has surpassed 55 million views; and the original version of “In Between” which was released earlier this year.



McCreery is on the road this weekend with Old Dominion on their Make It Sweet Tour with performances in Evansville, Indiana (11/21), Newport, Kentucky (11/22), and Moline, Illinois (11/23). He’ll enjoy Thanksgiving with his wife and her family before headlining the Beach Home for the Holidays concert in Panama City Beach, Florida (11/29). It was also just announced this week that McCreery would be joining country super star Luke Bryan for Crash My Playa in January.