“Lovely Day” Goes No. 1 on Top TV Songs Charts After Appearing on “The Crowded Room”

Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” is leading Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart thanks to Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room. The rankings for the Top TV Songs chart derive from a combination of song and show data supplied by Tunefind. These data points are then merged with sales and streaming information, which is monitored by Luminate during the specific period of June 2023. A formula is employed to blend these various data sets and determine the final rankings.

The song was part of the series premiere which first aired on June 9. According to Luminate, “Lovely Day” earned 3,000 downloads and 13.1 million official on-demand U.S. streams.

“Lovely Day” was written by Withers and Skip Scarborough, and released on December 21, 1977. It appeared on Withers’ album Menagerie which was the singer’s sixth album. The song was also listed at No. 402 on Rolling Stone’s Top 500 Best Songs of All Time in 2021.

At the time of its release, the song peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February of 1978. It re-entered the Billboard charts after the show aired the song, hitting No. 13 on the R&B Digital Song Sales.

Withers was an American gem, creating several hits throughout his career which spanned more than 15 years. Some of his fan-favorite hits include “Just The Two of Us,” “Lean on Me,” “Grandma’s Hands,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” and “Use Me. In 2005 he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. The legend tragically passed away on March 30, 2020, at the age of 81 due to heart complications.

The Crowded Room is a psychological thriller TV miniseries inspired by the nonfiction novel, The Minds of Billy Milligan, by Daniel Keyes released in 1981. The show stars Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, and Tom Holland as leading CST.

(Photo Credit: Fin Costello/Redferns)