LR Baggs continues to expand the capabilities of their Voiceprint DI pedal with Apple Watch integration of their AcousticLive™ app. This new pairing allows a player to leave the iPhone offstage or in their pocket and control tone settings right from their wrist, without needing to bend down to adjust settings on the pedal.

The technology powering the LR Baggs Voiceprint DI utilizes a sophisticated algorithm that intuitively measures an acoustic guitar by analyzing its actual timbre and playing response. It then creates a customized preset for live play, as well as for direct recordings. Players plug into the pedal, set an iPhone into position, tap on the bridge, strum a few chords and then pick some strings. The Voiceprint measures the acoustic response of a guitar by leveraging the processing power of an Apple device to accurately capture the guitar’s one-of-a-kind voice.

Watch the video below for an in-depth walk-through from LR Baggs:

Features of the Voiceprint include preset volume, anti-feedback blend, Voiceprint® blend, pedal bypass, and full parametric EQ, which are accessed on the unit or by effortlessly scrolling through each screen. Players can select between 7 bands of EQ and adjust the frequency, level, and all with the Apple Watch Crown on the side of the device.

“We are so excited about the recent launch of the Voiceprint® technology and want to continue to improve upon what we believe is a revolutionary product,” shares LLoyd Baggs, President. “Our goal is to make performing with great tone as easy as possible for players; with the integration of the Apple Watch I believe that’s a great step toward doing that.”

For more information on the AcousticLive™ app and Voiceprint® DI pedal Apple Watch Integration please visit: https://www.lrbaggs.com/acousticlive-apple-watch-integration

Features:

The product of nearly 3 years of intensive research and collaboration with a team of PhDs, LR Baggs is thrilled to introduce Voiceprint DI, the next breakthrough chapter in acoustic amplification. Voiceprint DI measures the acoustic response of your guitar by leveraging the processing power of your iPhone® to accurately capture your guitar’s one-of-a-kind voice. A Voiceprint is created, transforming your pickup into the most authentic sound we have engineered in our 40+ years.

FEATURES

Master Volume level control

Voice blends your instrument’s custom Voiceprint with your pickup signal for enhanced accuracy

Anti•fb applies your anti-feedback profile for effective feedback control. Short press for phase inversion

Select scrolls through up to 99 instrument presets

Pad attenuates input by 0dB, -3dB, -6dB, or -9dB to accommodate a wide-range of input levels

Mute footswitch for ¼” and XLR outs. Long press for bypass

Next footswitch selects the next instrument preset

Series FX loop (separate jacks for send and return)

Ground lift switch effectively eliminates ground-loop noise

¼” input

XLR and ¼” outputs

9V DC power

iPhone Version: iPhone 6 and later