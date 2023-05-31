Luke Bryan Defends ‘Bro-Country’ in New Interview

Country music star Luke Bryan is defending the bro-country movement. The country music subgenre has been criticized by many for its lyrics that focus on trucks and girls, but Bryan seems to believe that this style of country is as important as any to the genre.

During an interview with The Tennessean, Bryan revealed that he believes that the artists whose music is classified as bro-country are more than meets the eye. He said, “I don’t care for defining that era as ‘bro-country. I feel like a group of artists focused on hitting the mark on a lot of fun stuff that we loved, that the fans also enjoyed, that became very popular.”

Bryan continued, “Nothing is better than creating a song that you know people will respond to and get fired up by. Even if it’s about a world people don’t know anything about, if the story feels authentic – me singing ‘Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Everyday’ or talking about sitting on a truck tailgate drinking a beer doesn’t precisely describe the life of someone in Boston at Gillette Stadium, but they believe [that track] – then people will gravitate to you.”

Bryan once topped the charts with several bro-country songs, including “Huntin,’ Fishin,’ and Lovin’ Every Day” in 2015 and “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” in 2011. Some of Bryan’s close peers are also among the artists whose music is considered bro-country, including Jake Owen, Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard, and Jason Aldean.

Bryan claimed that the legendary Garth Brooks inspired him to be dynamic in the way he presents himself, no matter what style of music he plays as the years go by. Bryan said, “Garth taught country music stars how to approach our careers with a rock star mentality. Being rock ‘n’ roll level enormous by selling out football stadiums on multiple nights—and reaching meteoric heights because of it—programmed us to dream of achieving that level of success.”

