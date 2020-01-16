Thursday, January 16, 2020
Mackie Introduces EleMent Series Microphones

Bothell, WA—January 2020… Long a leader in live and studio sound, Mackie has now entered into the microphone sphere, introducing their new EleMent Series microphones. Like all Mackie gear, EleMent Series mics combine professional-caliber performance and Mackie’s famed Built-like-a-tank™ rugged reliability and outstanding value. The series consists of three models: the EM-89D Live Vocal Dynamic, EM-91C Large-Diaphragm Condenser, and EM-USB USB Condenser microphones.
The EM-89D dynamic microphone features a cardioid polar pattern and is primarily designed for stage use but also makes a fine addition to a studio microphone collection. It’s an excellent handheld vocal microphone and also excels as an instrument and amplifier microphone. The EM-89D comes with a mic clip, XLR mic cable, and zipper pouch. 
Every studio needs a quality large-diaphragm condenser microphone, and the new Mackie EM-91C’s audio quality and classic cardioid polar pattern makes it suitable for a wide variety of studio applications. Choose the EM-91C when you want warmth and brilliance for vocals, to capture the nuances of stringed instruments, and much more. In addition to musical applications, it’s great for live streaming, voiceovers, and many other types of content creation. The EM-91C comes with a shock mount and an XLR mic cable.
With the Mackie EM-USB condenser microphone, you can get down to recording, live streaming, podcasts, and online content creation quickly, without requiring a separate audio interface. Connecting directly to your laptop or mobile recording device using USB-C and featuring a built-in headphone output with independent volume control, the EM-USB offers audio reproduction rivaling mics many times more expensive. It also provides controls for main input gain and mute. The included mic clip, tripod mount, and USB-C cable make it easy to capture great recordings anywhere.﻿Available in January 2020, the EM-89D carries a US MAP of $69.99; the EM-91C is priced at $79.99 US MAP; and the EM-USB is available at $149.99 US MAP.
For more information about Mackie EleMent Series professional microphones, visit www.mackie.com/element.

