|Bothell, WA—January 2020… Long a leader in live and studio sound, Mackie has now entered into the microphone sphere, introducing their new EleMent Series microphones. Like all Mackie gear, EleMent Series mics combine professional-caliber performance and Mackie’s famed Built-like-a-tank™ rugged reliability and outstanding value. The series consists of three models: the EM-89D Live Vocal Dynamic, EM-91C Large-Diaphragm Condenser, and EM-USB USB Condenser microphones.
The EM-89D dynamic microphone features a cardioid polar pattern and is primarily designed for stage use but also makes a fine addition to a studio microphone collection. It’s an excellent handheld vocal microphone and also excels as an instrument and amplifier microphone. The EM-89D comes with a mic clip, XLR mic cable, and zipper pouch.
|With the Mackie EM-USB condenser microphone, you can get down to recording, live streaming, podcasts, and online content creation quickly, without requiring a separate audio interface. Connecting directly to your laptop or mobile recording device using USB-C and featuring a built-in headphone output with independent volume control, the EM-USB offers audio reproduction rivaling mics many times more expensive. It also provides controls for main input gain and mute. The included mic clip, tripod mount, and USB-C cable make it easy to capture great recordings anywhere.Available in January 2020, the EM-89D carries a US MAP of $69.99; the EM-91C is priced at $79.99 US MAP; and the EM-USB is available at $149.99 US MAP.
For more information about Mackie EleMent Series professional microphones, visit www.mackie.com/element.