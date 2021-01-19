Mackie re-invigorates their Onyx name with today’s introduction of the new Onyx™ Mixer line. The new series looks impressive: recording songwriters, content creators, podcasters and live performers will undoubtedly find one that will fit their particular needs. Four different configurations are available: Onyx8, Onyx12, Onyx16, and Onyx24.
Top features that grabbed our attention include the ability to record a multitrack session via USB at 24-bit/96kHz, recording a stereo mix of your live show to an SD card, the high-gain Onyx mic preamps and the Perkins “British Style” EQ.
Pro Tools First is also included and there’s also an exclusive Mackie Musician Collection featuring 23 fantastic Avid plug-ins, including Compressor Bundle, BD Delay, Black Op Distortion, Black Shiny Wah, Black Spring Reverb, C1 Chorus, DC Distortion, Eleven Lite, Flanger, Graphic EQ, Gray Compressor, Green JRC Overdrive, In-Tune, Orange Phaser, Roto Speaker, Sci-Fi, Studio Reverb, Tape Echo, Tri Knob Fuzz, Vari-Fi, Vibe, Phaser, and White Boost.
Here’s the info, straight from Mackie:
Mackie’s Onyx line-up features:
- Classic Sound with a Modern Twist – Mackie’s legendary Onyx mic preamps and analog circuitry deliver professional studio-quality sound and ultra-low noise. The unique Perkins “British Style” EQ with sweepable midrange offers classic EQ sounds of consoles from the 60’s and 70’s.
- Multi-Track Recording Solution – Onyx provides the ability to easily record and playback from a Mac or PC via USB, or users can record a main mix directly to an SD card.
- Ultimate Control and Flexibility – Every Onyx model is equipped with Studio Command, a full-color display and single knob interface for managing the built-in FX and SD card file for browsing, recording, and playback.
- Built-Like-A-Tank – Mackie’s Legendary “Built Like A Tank” design makes the Onyx Series mixers long lasting, letting users crank out the mix for years to come.
Product Details
The Mackie Onyx8 8-Channel Premium Analog Mixer with USB is the ultimate compact, affordable solution for live audio, home recording, and content creation. Packed with features including high-resolution 24-bit/96kHz recording, powerful DSP, and more. Users can expect to capture the best performance at home or on the go with Onyx8.
- US MAP: $499.99
The Mackie Onyx12 Premium Analog Mixer with USB features the standout features of the Onyx8 with an expanded 12-channel offering.
- US MAP: $599.99
The Mackie Onyx16 Premium Analog Mixer with USB features the standout features of the Onyx8 with an expanded 16-channel offering.
- US MAP: $699.99
The Mackie Onyx24 Premium Analog Mixer with USB features the standout features of the Onyx8 with an expanded 24-channel offering.
- US MAP: $899.99
For more information about Mackie’s new Onyx line, please visit: Mackie.com/Onyx
NAMM’s virtual Believe In Music takes place this week, with lots of great new product announcements from top manufacturers. We’re spotlighting quite a few here, so check back and see what you can expect to fuel your songwriting creativity in 2021.